Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily West - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cost n' Mayor - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Halloran - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dustin Cross & Bryce Turgeon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bridgid Amato - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Abbey O'Brien - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Whitney Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Sarah Kennedy - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rich Latta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Brendan Hickey - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Gauthier - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions



Best Musical (Professional)

WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kiki Belanger - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ben Layman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Hayden Freeman - OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Daniel Robert Sullivan - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company



Best Play (Non-Professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHERS - Portland Players



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Portland Stage Company



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Nicholas - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Collin Young - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Adam Heller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Danny Gay - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Savannah Irish - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co.



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Ogunquit Playhouse



