Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Emily West - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Cost n' Mayor - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Halloran - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dustin Cross & Bryce Turgeon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bridgid Amato - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Abbey O'Brien - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Whitney Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Sarah Kennedy - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions
Best Ensemble (Professional)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ashley McBreairty - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rich Latta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Brendan Hickey - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Gauthier - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions
Best Musical (Professional)
WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kiki Belanger - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ben Layman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Hayden Freeman - OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Daniel Robert Sullivan - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company
Best Play (Non-Professional)
PETER AND THE STARCATCHERS - Portland Players
Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Portland Stage Company
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Alexis Nicholas - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Collin Young - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Adam Heller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Danny Gay - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Savannah Irish - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co.
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
