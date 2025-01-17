News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
MURDER ON THE LINKS Comes to Portland Stage Company
Mad Horse Dark Horse Night Reading Of THE BREASTS OF TIRESIAS

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Emily West - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Cost n' Mayor - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Halloran - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dustin Cross & Bryce Turgeon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bridgid Amato - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Abbey O'Brien - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Whitney Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Sarah Kennedy - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions

Best Ensemble (Professional)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ashley McBreairty - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rich Latta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Brendan Hickey - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Gauthier - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions

Best Musical (Professional)
WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kiki Belanger - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ben Layman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Hayden Freeman - OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Daniel Robert Sullivan - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)
PETER AND THE STARCATCHERS - Portland Players

Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Portland Stage Company

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Alexis Nicholas - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Collin Young - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Adam Heller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Danny Gay - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Savannah Irish - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co.

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos