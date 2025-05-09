WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Comes to Portland Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Stage will present an American Theater Classic of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? This Tony Award-winning play follows the unraveling marriage of Martha and George on the night of a university faculty party. After-party drinks with newly-wed guests Nick and Honey lead to deliciously uncomfortable moments as the younger couple get caught in the hosts crossfire and the two relationships threaten to implode.

This edition of the script, edited by the late playwright, casts Black actors in all four roles, raising new questions about the American Dream and how rigid idealism can lead to our own destruction.

The Portland Stage production is directed by Goldie Patrick***, who has directed productions at The Kennedy Center, is a playwright, television writer, and a professor of theater who is currently an adjunct lecturer at SUNY Purchase. She guides the way of this classic piece, referenced as "…a scorching, scalding, revealing and completely engrossing drama." by Women's Wear Daily. This electric play is brought to life on the stage by the incredibly talented cast featuring Thursday Farrar*, Ashley C. Turner*, Portland Thomas*, and Samuel B. Jackson*.

"It's an exceedingly well-written play, fast and witty and piercingly cruel." stated by The Santa Barbara Independent. Edward Albee is a critically acclaimed American playwright best know for selected plays: The Zoo Story (1958), The American Dream (1960), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), Tiny Alice (1964), A Delicate Balance (1966, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award), Seascape (1974, Pulitzer Prize), Three Tall Women (1991, Pulitzer Prize), and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2000, 2002, Tony Award). He was a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and President of The Edward F. Albee Foundation. Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980, and in 1996 received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005 he was awarded the special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Comments