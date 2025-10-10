Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for TITANIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ogunquit Playhouse is setting sail with a stunning new production of Titanic The Musical, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the Tony-winning epic runs through November 2, 2025. Check out video from inside rehearsal!

The production stars David Benoit as Isidor Straus/Boxhall, Debra Cardona as Ida Straus, Matías De La Flor as Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim, Charlie Franklin as Harold Bride, Allyson Gishi as Kate Murphey, Lucas Hakoshima as Herbert Pitman, Leah Horowitz as Charlotte Cardoza/Maid, Ben Jacoby as Thomas Andrews, Daniel Kushner as Charles Clark, Kruz Maldonado as Bellboy, Elizabeth Mandell as Kate Mullins, Steven Martella as Jim Farrell, Greg Mills as Henry Etches, Brian Ray Norris as Edgar Beane, Jordan Okeke as Hitchens, Shereen Pimentel as Caroline Neville/3rd Class Ladies Maid, Aaron Robinson as Wallace Hartley, Paul Scanlan as William Murdoch, Rashidra Scott as Alice Beane, Brendan Jacob Smith as Frederick Fleet, Wesley Taylor as J. Bruce Ismay, Schyler Vargas as Charles Lightoller, DeLaney Westfall as Kate McGowan, and Charles Shaughnessy as Captain E.J. Smith. Brooks Andrew and Mia McManamy serve as production swings.

The creative team includes choreography by Abbey O’Brien, music direction by Ken Clifton, scenic design by Adam Koch, and original Broadway costumes by Tony Award winner Stewart Laing. Lighting design is by José Santiago, sound design by Kevin Heard, projection design by Bryce Cutler, and wig/hair & makeup design by Roxanne De Luna.

Jeffrey Campos serves as associate music director, and T.J. Kearney is production stage manager. Casting is by ARC.

Titanic The Musical offers an emotionally stirring and unforgettable voyage through the final days aboard the “ship of dreams.” The stories of immigrants and the privileged class intertwine through Maury Yeston’s lush Tony Award–winning score, which earned five Tonys including Best Musical.