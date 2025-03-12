USM Theatre to Present LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, in collaboration with the Osher School of Music, will welcome Spring with the fantastical & heartwarming Little Women, the Broadway Musical, April 4-13th at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s groundbreaking novel of the same name, Little Women, the Broadway Musical, depicts the story of Jo March as she reflects on her struggle to become a successful writer in Civil War America. Finding strength in the support and love of her mother and sisters, Jo fights to overcome enormous obstacles - including war, illness, and discrimination - in her pursuit of achieving her dreams. This reimagined and fantastical portrayal of an American classic is brought to life with glorious music filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love.

Director Danny Hutchins says, “Part of the brilliance of Louisa May Alcott is her ability to tap into universal themes of love, family, passion, and determination. This is what has enabled this story to be told so many times and in so many different ways over the years.” USM Theatre’s production will embrace the story’s reliance on memory to tell a fantastical version of this classic tale. With choreography by Vanessa Beyland, musical direction by Edward Reichert, puppetry and projections, normally static descriptions of memory will become dynamic, movement-fueled vignettes that engage all 18 of the production’s cast members.

Taylor Ciotti, the junior Musical Theatre major from Amherst, NH who plays Jo March, thinks audiences will love this approach, “The addition of living memories makes it so that there is never a dull moment onstage. Everything you see, from scenes to songs to transitions, is meticulously choreographed to keep the show moving fluidly.”

Kiki Belanger, the first-year Theatre major from Saco who plays Amy March, says that despite the non-traditional take on the show, the timeless nature of the story is beautifully preserved. “I think audiences will be captivated by how engaging the show is. The relationships portrayed are so raw, humorous, heart-warming, and genuine, making it easy for audiences to connect emotionally with each of the scenes.”

Hutchins says the performers, who are Theatre and Musical Theatre majors at USM, “...have blown me away in their seriousness of purpose and willingness to dive in. The actors are delivering beautiful, touching, and heartbreaking performances. The arts are so important in our communities, and a ticket to this show does not just provide you with a beautiful story. It allows you to support our public arts education, and the future artists that will tell the stories we need to hear in Maine.”

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit USM Theatre online at here, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151. For more information on USM’s Department of Theatre events and programs, head here.

To celebrate storytelling, women in literature, and the work of the USM Department of Theatre, we will be hosting “The Little Women VIP Spring Soiree” on April 12th. This special fundraising event will feature hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, a photo booth, an intermission dessert bar, a raffle, a silent auction with great items from local businesses, special student performances, a meet-and-greet with the cast after the show, and a ticket to Little Women, the Broadway Musical. Everyone is encouraged to dress in your spring soiree best. All proceeds support the USM Department of Theatre. All tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.