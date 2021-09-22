USM Department of Theatre Kicks Off 2021-2022 Season with Free, Family-Friendly Outdoor Theatrical Adventure

The USM Department of Theatre welcomes audiences back to theatre with a free, family-friendly, traveling outdoor show, The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure.

On the marvelous Meep Island, the Meeps play all day long; until, one fine day, the Somethings come along...Are these Somethings unpleasant? Will these Somethings be kind? What sort of Somethings did the little Meeps find? Come be part of our story and see how it ends; maybe Somethings and Meeps can somehow be friends. A free theatre event for audiences of all ages, presented outside in October on a variety of stages. Bring a blanket, chairs, a picnic; tell your friends and join the fun! This one-hour theatrical adventure is meant for everyone!

The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure is a devised production based on the play Meep by Ed Swidey, directed by USM Theatre Department Chair Sara Valentine and assistant directed by physical comedian Jared Mongeau. USM Theatre students are working with movement specialists, artists, and musicians to create a fantastic story for the whole family.

Director Sara Valentine describes the show this way, "Meep Island is home to the creatures called the Meeps. They create each day with immense joy and adventure and imagination. Their way of life is threatened when a few Somethings wash up on their shore and enforce a new dynamic on the island. This play is about friendship and community, and it's also about finding joy and embracing each individual's unique contribution. The play works on many levels, and we are sure that everyone will be able to relate to the story of the play. It is wildly fun but has moments of poignancy. The Meeps are a very special community, and our hope is that their story may inspire us to find ways to keep joy and lightness close to our hearts even when things seem bleak."

USM Theatre students are creating the play, which is driven by complex, rhythmic movement and mime. The show will feature live music accompaniment and that, in combination with sound effects, are the chief storytelling devices of the play.

Ultimately, Valentine says, the show is about working together to create something delightful, "We are hopeful, in presenting this piece and taking it off our campus and into our neighboring communities at one of the most beautiful times of the year that audiences will feel inspired to come outside and share a unique theatrical experience. The Meeps remind us that joy is everywhere, and we hope to bring some of that joy to our audiences of all ages."

The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure runs October 8th -17, 2021 at various locations and times throughout southern Maine. Presented by the University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre in partnership with:

The City of Auburn, The Town of Bowdoinham, The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport

Lewiston Public Library, The City of Portland, The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in South Portland, Westbrook Housing Authority

This event is free and no reservations are needed. For more information, visit usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151. For more information on USM's Department of Theatre events and programs, click usm.maine.edu/theatre.