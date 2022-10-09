Threshold Stage Company to Present MISERY at The Star Theatre in Kittery Beginning This Month

Threshold Stage Company will present "Misery" by William Goldman (adapted from Stephen King's best-selling novel). The show will be directed by Jack Neary at the Star Theatre at the Kittery Community Center from October 21st - November 6th, 2022.

Where is the line between a fan and a fanatic and what happens when that line is crossed? Annie Wilkes is famous novelist Paul Sheldon's "Number One Fan". After a chance encounter with Paul Sheldon, the love of her life, her isolation and irrational connection to Paul's most famous literary character Misery Chastain, sets the stage for her progressive decent into fanaticism. The ensuing dynamic cat and mouse tension between Paul and Annie makes for a non-stop gripping thriller full of psychological tension, suspense and dark humor that won't let go until the very end.

"Misery" is William Goldman's theatrical adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel and critically acclaimed major motion picture of the same name. After the closing of the highly successful Broadway production, starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf, Threshold Stage Co-artistic directors, Peter Motson and Heather Glenn Wixson worked for five years to obtain the rights to "Misery" and become one of the first theatre companies in New England to produce the play. To help them bring "Misery" to life, Heather and Peter brought in award-winning regional director and playwright Jack Neary. For Motson, Neary is "the perfect fit, with a successful and proven background in theatrical thrillers and mysteries" having directed "Dial M for Murder", "Deathtrap" and "Dracula" to name a few. Because of Neary's collaborative directorial style, Glenn Wixson believes "Misery" is "a true reflection of many creative minds coming together" to create a dynamic integrated whole greater than the sum of its parts. The play is comprised of 25 scenes all taking place in Annie Wilkes' isolated mountain cabin. Set designer Kelly Gibson worked for months, and through multiple iterations, to come up with an intricate and innovative set design that seamlessly accommodates the quick changes, special effects and riveting visceral moments. Kelly's design is masterfully realized by set builder Sam Bagdon, crafting the perfect setting for the action to unfold. The original music and soundscape of sound designer Joel Glenn Wixson provides the final touch, enhancing and accentuating the physical space. Peter Motson (as Paul Sheldon), Heather Glenn Wixson (as Annie Wilkes) and actor Michael Walker (as Buster) organically inhabit the space, making it their own and keeping the audience engaged and on the edge of their seat for the entirety of "Misery".

The award-winning Threshold Stage Company's production of "Misery" at the Star Theatre in Kittery, Maine is a gripping and highly entertaining examination of obsession, manipulation and survival. "Treat" yourself right this Halloween season and experience the thrill ride that is "Misery".

Threshold Stage Company is an award winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Star Theatre in Kittery, Maine. Founded in 2014 by veteran theatrical artists, Peter Motson and Heather Glenn Wixson, Threshold provides intelligent, compelling and socially relevant theatre of all genres to Southern Maine, the New Hampshire Seacoast and beyond. Using a collaborative model, Threshold Stage Company seeks to entertain, illuminate and inspire our audience by providing performing and design artists the time and resources to excel in the creation of high-level theatrical productions from new works to the classics; a process which creates a powerful, immersive, visceral and uniquely entertaining experience.

Photo Credit: Monica Bushor