THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Portland Stage Company

Portland Stage Company will bring back the smash comic hit, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a play-within-a-play physical comedy that spun out multiple other plays, TV specials, and a television series in the UK. Portland Stage's version includes a set designed to fall apart, consultation from an international physical comedy performer, (Portland local, Michael Trautman), and a series of wild events, but the show must go on. The lines are hilariously blurred between the play that goes entirely wrong, the play the PS audience sees, and the audience itself.

Every inch of the set has been crafted to fall apart over and over without causing injury. The cast has learned how to trip, fall, react, and yell for maximum effect. A physical therapist is on call. Every detail has been crafted to make Maine audiences laugh until they cry.

Portland Stage will welcome back director Kevin R. Free who directed SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE and the world premiere LAST SHIP TO PROXIMA NOVA in 2022. As a director, he won an OBIE Award in 2015, an award from FluxForward Playwright Commission also in 2015, and a Doric A. Wilson Independent Playwright Award in 2014. He was featured as a playwright on Steppenwolf's “The Mix” List in 2019, a semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference in 2013, and NYTheatre.com Person of the Year in 2010. As an actor Kevin's stage appearances include the Guthrie Theater, Arena Stage, People's Light, and Centerstage. He has appeared on television, voiced audio books, and is the voice of Kevin in the extremely popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale.

The cast includes the comic brilliance of most of the cast from the winter production plus two new actors bringing their unique humor and ability to collaborate to an especially detailed, layered production. Each plays an actor playing a character in a fast-moving, high-flying, rambunctious, and hilarious situation. Keeping a straight face is an entire art form.

Performance Dates: August 14-Septemer 8, 2024

Run Time: approximately 1.5 Hours

Box Office Hours: Tuesday through Saturday • Noon to 5 pm and 2 hours before performance time

Box Office Phone: 207.774.0465

Box Office Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org

Tickets Online: available now

In-Person: $20-$53. Discounts for seniors 65+ and students.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETS AVAILABLE: Find rules and restrictions on the website.

RUSH35 Tickets: $20 at the door for registered participants ages 35 and under.

