Spotlight: MISS HOLMES RETURNS at Waterville Opera House

Opening next week at the Waterville Opera House: Miss Holmes Returns! August 30, 31, September 6, 7 at 7:30pm + September 1, 8 at 2pm



A nurse and activist finds herself on the run, wanted for murder. Pursued by authorities who choose to ignore a clear case of self-defense due to her Ethiopian heritage and influence from sinister figures from the shadowy criminal underworld, she turns to Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson for help.



Miss Holmes Returns is theatrical “fan fiction” that explores feminist themes using the characters, settings and tropes created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to explore the added challenges and risks faced by these iconic characters if they were women, while also examining the intersections of sexism, classism and racism.



In January 2020, the Waterville Opera House presented Miss Holmes. This stand-alone story is the follow-up to that production.



ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, September 1 at 2pm. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).





