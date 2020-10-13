Royal Family Productions Presents FIRESIDE

This one-woman show is adapted and directed by Chris Henry with choreography by Lorna Ventura.

After the huge success of Anne of Green Gables: Part I, NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will produce an eerie Halloween special. Chris Henry has adapted the literary classics The Monkey's Paw by W.W. Jacobs, The Interlopers by Saki, Cremation of Sam McGee by Robert Service, and The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe specifically for a socially-distant outdoor presentation once again starring Nicole Renee Johnson.

This one-woman show is adapted and directed by Chris Henry with choreography by Lorna Ventura. This production will take place at South Road Farm, located at 220 South Road in Fayette, Maine. T

ickets are $35 preferred seating/ $20 regular seating with $250 VIP tickets. In case of rain, performances will take place November 1st instead. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

These spooky classics are given new life as chilling theatrical stories. Though told with some humor, this production might be too intense and scary for younger audiences. Parental guidance is suggested.

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to bring this new piece of theatre to South Road Farm.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, in addition to this performance being held completely outside, patrons will be seated 6-8 feet away from each other and over 15 feet from the performer and required to wear masks throughout the performance.

Fireside will star Nicole Renee Johnson with Erica Misilo. The creative team includes original music by Lars Jacobsen; original lighting design by Ashley Braga, with sound design by Hannah Szarko. Caroline May is the Associate Director. Megan Brooks is the Stage Manager.

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices-especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of female artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, "Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by."

