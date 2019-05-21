Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS at Ogunquit Playhouse?

They played to sold out crowds during their two week run last year, and this year, Jersey Boys is "making its way back" to Ogunquit Playhouse for their second engagement, now through June 15.

The Four Seasons musical features Jonathan Mousset (Frankie Valli), Andy Christopher (Bob Gaudio), Matt Magnusson (Tommy DeVito), Matthew Amira (Nick Massi), Joel D. Bauman (Ensemble/Brass Musician), Neal Benari (Gyp DeCarlo), Andrew Berlin (Norm Waxman and Others), Will Boyajian (Hank), Kris Coleman (Barry Belson and Others), Caroline Liff (Francine and Others), Tommy Martinez (Joey and Others), Colin Campbell McAdoo (Male Swing/Dance Captain), Hillary Porter (Lorraine and Others), Bailey Purvis (Mary Delgado and others) , John Snow (Ensemble/Electric Bass) and Doug Storm (Bob Crewe/Ensemble).

Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Follow the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. You're sure to leave exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"

The musical features a score composed by Bob Gaudio, a founding member and primary songwriter for The Four Seasons, and lyrics by Bob Crewe, with a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Ogunquit's production is directed by Holly-Anne Palmer with choreography by Gerry McIntyre. Jacob Yates (Music Director), Jacob Priddy (Associate Music Director), Adam Koch (Scenic Design), Richard Latta (Lighting Design), Tristan Raines (Costume Design), Kevin Heard (Sound Design) and Leah Loukas (Wig Design) complete the creative team.

For tickets and more information about Ogunquit Playhouse's Jersey Boys, tap here.

Let's see what the critics have to say about it, and check back for more reviews!

Dan Marois, BroadwayWorld: Mousset is at the helm of the production recreating the gritty, but innocent, street kid, Valli, who always wanted to sing. His performance is original, not a carbon copy of Frankie Valli, as he performs just about every number with that trademark falsetto voice. His presence dominates the stage as he not only portrays Frankie Valli, but I'm convinced channels the famed singer.

Bobby Franklin, Boxing Over Broadway: While standing ovations are not unusual, especially at the Ogunquit Playhouse, it is rare to see audiences jump to their feet during a performance. Both Sherry and Walk Like A Man had the crowd out of their seats cheering the performers on. I could see just how much this touched the members of the cast. One of the wonderful things about attending live theatre is getting to experience that symbiotic energy occurs between actors and the audience. In this case it was electrifying for both.

Steve Feeney, Press Herald: Mousset, as lead vocalist Frankie Valli, reaches those unforgettable falsetto passages with seeming ease while projecting the newfound charisma of the guy who initially had to be coaxed onto the bandstand. His take on "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" is one of many highlights for a performer who obviously knows how a star connects with an audience.

