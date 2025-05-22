Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Come From Away," a contemporary musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is currently playing at the Ogunquit Playhouse, and it's truly a testament to the power of human kindness. This show isn't just entertainment; it's a genuine, life-affirming experience that reminds us of the best in people, especially when facing the unthinkable.

The story takes us back to September 11, 2001, but far from Ground Zero. When U.S. airspace shut down, 38 planes carrying some 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted and grounded in Gander, Newfoundland, a tiny Canadian town. (It has one of the world’s largest airports that was a vital link in the days before jets when refueling was needed for overseas flights.) Suddenly, this small community found its population nearly doubled overnight, facing the overwhelming challenges of how to house, feed, and care for thousands of stranded strangers from all over the world.

What unfolds is a remarkable true story of generosity. As Gander's Mayor Claude Elliott famously said, "On 9/11, we saw the worst that could happen, but around 7,000 people in that tragedy saw the best in humanity."

Director Richard J. Hinds keeps a vibrant and pulsating energy to the production which ultimately is a mix of extraordinary storytelling, a taste of documentary drama, and a big dose of Broadway musical styling. The staging is wonderfully intricate, by Nate Bertone, with a mind blowing array of detailing taking audiences into an aircraft, through the airport and into bars and homes of small town Canada. (The use of the staircase in the show as one of the buses transporting arrivals is among the cleverest gimmicks I have ever seen. Multiple uses of traveling suitcases also provide interesting props to tell the story.)

Sankoff and Hein's music and lyrics are the backbone of this show with spirited full cast numbers like “Welcome to the Rock,” showing the hardiness of the islanders, “28 Hours / Wherever We Are,” showing the fear and anguish of the stranded travelers, or “Prayer,” showing the link to many nationalities and faiths seeking solace during crisis. Sam Grossier, is music director in this monumental show.

An interesting element to this show is that many actors play instruments during the performance. In a split second, an actor might be running a scene and in the next they are playing piano, violin, mandolin, guitar, percussion or flute along with the show’s full time performing band. It is a nice touch especially when they perform in the fun filled night at the bar scene.

The show's pace is relentless, with no intermission, capturing the intensity of the real life crisis over a week long period.

Even though a 12 member cast performs multiple roles, individual stories shine through.

Mary Kate Morrissey’s performance of "Me and the Sky" as pilot captain, Beverley, is particularly moving, telling the challenges for female pilots.

David Benoit, as the Mayor of Gander, offers strength and humility as he leads the community’s efforts. He also plays the droll, offbeat humor of the islanders to perfection.

Dayna Jarae Dantzler as Hannah delivers a maternal lament in "I Am Here," an American mother desperate to reach her firefighter son in New York City.

Portraying a couple that fall in love from their in-flight experience are Kent M. Lewis as Nick and Liz Pearce as Diane. Their story is one for the ages as two very different people are brought together in the midst of tragedy.

The gay couple on the plane, Kevin (Kyle Nicholas Anderson) and Kevin (John El-Jor) provide great comic moments as well as many profound reflections.

The cast is rounded out with fabulous ensemble performances by Hashini Amarasinghe, as a newbie reporter, Isaiah Bailey as Bob, a regular guy getting accustomed to island life, Joy Hermalyn as Beulah, the epitome of Newfie hospitality, Ben Roseberry, a jack of all trades guy who makes things happen and Erica Spyres, as Bonnie, who singlehandedly rescues a slew of animals being transported on the planes, including a rare, pregnant chimpanzee.

"Come From Away" doesn't shy away from serious issues like Islamophobia that were rampant in the wake of 9/11, touching on it briefly but effectively. Other moments include heartwarming humor, loads of laughter (especially as the locals conduct a ritual of how to become a Newfoundlander) and reflections of how this event changed the lives for so many.

There’s a moment in the show when daily life in Gander pauses for a moment of silence to show respect for the victims of 9 /11. It is wonderful gesture from our neighbors to the north and a harsh reminder to audiences that 2,996 people, including 19 hijackers, lost their lives and thousands more were injured.

This musical is a profound exploration of empathy and hope, culminating in a moving reunion of characters celebrating lifelong connections. Knowing it is based on actual events adds even more power and impact to the storytelling

"Come From Away" in the hands of the Ogunquit Playhouse is not to be missed as it provides an unforgettable one of a kind experience that will reach into your soul.

