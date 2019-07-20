Portland Stage And Maine State Music Theatre Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Portland Stage's collaboration with Maine State Music Theatre continues with a production of Ain't Misbehavin':The Fats Waller Musical Show from August 6 to September 1.

Ain't Misbehavin' marks the fourth collaboration between Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre. The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s comes to life in this three-time Tony© Award-winning musical revue. Join five sensational performers on a sassy, sultry journey - from uptown clubs to Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood - through the timeless music of Thomas "Fats" Waller. You'll be jumpin' and jivin' with memorable songs such as "Honeysuckle Rose," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Black and Blue," "This Joint is Jumpin'," and "I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling."

The show is directed by E. Faye Butler (MSMT's Sophisticated Ladies) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Dreamgirls at Papermill Playhouse).

The cast includes Jonathan Adriel as Andre (TV's House of Cards;Washington Wizards Dancer); Eddie Cooper as Ken (Assassins at Off Center); Qiana McNary as Armelia (Ursula, The Little Mermaid); Renelle Nicole as Charlaine (Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors at Mercury Theatre); La'Nette Wallace as Nell (Broadway: Ruben and Clay's Family Fun Christmas).

The show is sponsored by Goodwin Motor Group.

All performances are at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Avenue, Portland.Purchase Tickets at portlandstage.org or call the box office for more information at 207.774.0465.





