Photos: Monmouth Community Players 'Ups The Ante' With The Cast Of GUYS AND DOLLS

The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis Season Sponsor, Great Falls Federal Credit Union, and season sponsors Auburn Savings Bank, Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, and LWPE Law Offices, with MCPKids! season sponsors Textech Industries and Community Credit Union, have announced the cast of their spring musical, Guys and Dolls.

Guys and Dolls is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

At the helm of this production are Josie French as Director and Marcia Gallagher as Music Director. Rounding out the team are Reese Madarasz as Choreographer, Debby Mansur as Props Mistress, Cori Ford as Stage Manager and Costumer, and Danny Gay as Producer and Lighting Design.

Guys and Dolls is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. Set in the Manhattan of Damon Runyon's short stories, Guys and Dolls tells of con-man Nathan Detroit (Ethan Wright), fiancee of 14 years to Miss Adelaide (Lindsey Hall Morin), and his efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game. When their trusty venue is found out by Lt. Brannigan (Henry Quintal), Nathan has to find a new home for his crap game quickly - but he doesn't have the dough to secure the one location he finds. Enter Sky Masterson (Danny Gay), a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached. Nathan bets Sky that he can't take the "doll" of Nathan's choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown (Rylee Doiron), head of Broadway's Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he's been duped, but he's in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself!

The multi-talented cast of gamblers, missionaries, hot-box girls and more join from all over Central and Southern Maine, including:Ethan Wright and Rylee Doiron of Farmington; Lindsey Hall Morin and Andy Tolman of Readfield; Danny Gay, John Lipovsky, Raymond Fletcher, Iona McCabe, Birdie Gay and Karen Lipovsky of Monmouth; Lou Ford and Jennifer White of Brunswick; Owen Lewis of Gardiner; Reese Madarasz of Topsham; Henry Quintal of Augusta; Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Debby Mansur, Ken Mansur, Mackenzie Gallo and Kyle Mansur of Auburn; Nancy Kenneally, Nik Peterson and Charlotte Morin of Lewiston; Jane Mitchell of Greene; and Hannah Hanson of Waterville.

Guys and Dolls will play at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth April 21-30, 2023. Performances will be at 7:30pm on 4/21, 4/22, 4/28 and 4/29, and matinee 2pm shows on 4/23, 4/24, 4/29 and 4/30. Guys and Dolls is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call them at (207)370-9566, or purchase tickets online at Click Here.