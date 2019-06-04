Penobscot Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

Penobscot Theatre Company, the nation's Northeastern-most professional year-round theatre company, closes its 45th Season with the international smash hit, MAMMA MIA!, dazzling audiences from June 13 - July 14. Let's get this party started!

Based on the music of Swedish pop-band ABBA, with music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, and a book by Catherine Johnson, MAMMA MIA! is Broadway's longest running jukebox musical.

Now a staple in the realm of musical theatre around the globe, the timeless music of ABBA entices theatre goers to a Greek island paradise where Sophie is about to get married and is desperately hoping her father will be there. Unfortunately, Sophie isn't exactly sure which one of three men from her mother's wild past is her father. The solution? Secretly invite them all to the wedding and try to solve the mystery. Will Sophie's mother, Donna, blow her stack when all three men turn up on the island? Will Sophie's father be revealed? Only two things are guaranteed; music and laughter. The ultimate feel-good show filled with explosive choreography, MAMMA MIA! features ABBA's smash hits "Super Trouper", "SOS", "Take a Chance on Me", "Voulez-Vous", 'Waterloo", "I Have a Dream" and more.

"Although MAMMA MIA! utilizes popular songs, having this production in our intimate theatre, under the direction of Broadway veteran, Amiee Turner, will bring us closer to the story of a young woman in search of family," said Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport.

With a stunning set designed by Sean McClelland, glamourous costumes by designer Jimmy Johansmeyer, and a glittery cast of twenty-three, this show will shimmer.

"These fan-favorite musicals are something that our audiences have come to expect every summer, and MAMMA MIA! will not disappoint," said Newport. "We can't think of a better way to kick off party season than with a little spandex and a lot of disco. You might walk in, but you'll definitely dance out."

Company favorite and vocal powerhouse Heather Astbury-Libby plays the iconic role of Donna with John Bapst alum Stephanie Colavito in the role of Sophie. Dominick Varney (AEA), Frank Bachman and New York based Michael Padgett (AEA) play the trio of prospective fathers. Christie Robinson (AEA) and Brianne Beck make up Donna's girl group, The Dynamos. New York's Tyler Ivey makes his Penobscot Theatre Company debut with Bob Potts, Stephanie Erb, Aidan Close, Michelle Weatherbee and Fredrick "Birdie" Sawyer also featured in the cast. Former PTC Dramatic Academy students, Marianne Grossman, Alex Ross, Robert Brangwynne, Kate Fogg, Tien Misler, Zivi Osher, Noam Osher, Danielle Barrett, Eric Byers and Brianna L. Demaso complete the ensemble.

Group sales, discounted for parties of 8 or more, are encouraged! Bring all your friends and celebrate summer together! Single tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office Monday-Friday between 12p-5p at (207) 942-3333. Penobscot Theatre Company subscribers (current or upcoming season) will receive a $5 discount. Student discounts are also offered.





