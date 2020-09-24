Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Halloween Happenings

This October, Penobscot Theatre Company has tricks and treats in store for audiences near and far.

This October, Penobscot Theatre Company has tricks and treats in store for audiences near and far. The country's Northeastern-most, professional theatre company will digitally present three unique offerings: Ghost Hunting in Bangor, ME, an interactive opera house ghost hunt; The Glitch Witch, a magical mystery musical; and Ghost Postcards from Maine, a bewitching audio experience.

GHOST HUNTING IN BANGOR, ME (October 8 - November 1) Selected by AirBnB as a global online experience, audiences are invited to join "Haunt enthusiast" Ben Layman as he tours the specter-laden Bangor Opera House, the last remaining opera house in Stephen King's hometown of Bangor, Maine. Destructive fires, tens of thousands of visitors, and years of sitting deserted makes the home of Penobscot Theatre Company the perfect "haunt" for wary spirits eager to find their home. Learn the history of this fascinating building, go places most of the public never do, and see if you can spot the presence of an apparition or two in the shadows. The Bangor Opera House has many secrets, how many will she reveal on your tour? Limited capacity. Live Online.

THE GLITCH WITCH (October 11 - November 1) Presented as part of Penobscot Theatre Company's Family Series, this magical mystery musical is created and performed by Rockland, Maine's Brittany Parker. Wyn comes from a long line of powerful witches... but can't seem to harness the magic herself. Her spells fall flat, her potions bubble out of control and she can't get her broom to sweep, let alone, fly! Wyn would much rather spend her time shredding on electric guitar or playing with her cat, Tabby. But when a dark force threatens to steal all of the light from New England, Wyn must enlist help to create a brand new kind of magic to save the day! Streamed.

GHOST POSTCARDS FROM MAINE (October 15 - November 8): Sponsored by Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union and Eaton Peabody and featuring stories by Travis Baker, Sam Collier, Carrie Jones, Mike Kimball, Jen Shepard and Robin Clifford Wood, this auditory experience invites audiences to turn off the lights, turn up the volume and get creeped out. Commissioned by Penobscot Theatre Company to pen original tales from Vacationland's creepiest ghost towns, these six Maine playwright/novelists spin spine-tingling yarns that are brought to life by company members AJ Mooney, Molly Hagerty, Ben Layman and more. Audio. Streamed.

"We are thrilled to be creating, exploring new technological mediums, and producing dream projects we otherwise couldn't," says Penobscot Theatre Company producing artistic director, Bari Newport. "It is a privilege to share the work of exceptional artists we are proud to call friends and company members, with not only the heart of Maine but with the world."

Penobscot Theatre Company traditionally serves 40,000 audience members from September to August at its historic opera house home in downtown Bangor, Maine, will present an eclectic, full season, exclusively online. The innovative season, monikered, "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

Ghost Hunting in Bangor, ME, The Glitch Witch and Ghost Postcards from Maine are part of Penobscot Theatre Company's 47th Season, Digitus Theatrum, presented by Dead River Company, the season's leading sponsor. Tickets range from $25-$40 and are priced per household.

Subscriptions are still available and are the best way to see all offerings at discounted prices of up to 25% off.

To purchase tickets or to subscribe visit www.penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at (207) 942-3333.

