PACK OF LIES Comes to the Good Theater

Good Theater continues its 18th season with the Portland premiere of the acclaimed British drama PACK OF LIES by Hugh Whitemore. The production opens February 12th and plays through March 8th, 2020 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

What happens when your best friends and neighbors turn out to be Russian spies? Scotland Yard sets up a sting operation in your house, and you are required to go about your daily business - only now you are lying to your friends who have been lying to you. Based on a true story, this thrilling play centers on Barbara and Bob Jackson, their beloved neighbors Helen and Peter Kroger, and the lies and betrayals that tear us apart.

The Good Theater production of PACK OF LIES stars Denise Poirier and Paul Haley as Barbara and Bob Jackson, and Kathleen Kimball and Christopher Holt as Helen and Peter Kroger. They are joined by Tony Reilly as Stewart, the clever lead detective on the case, and Casey Turner and Heather Irish as Sally and Thelma, detectives working under Stewart. Casco Bay High School senior Sophie Urey plays Julie, the bright teenage daughter of the Jacksons. Brian P. Allen directs the production, with set and sound design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, prop design by Jared Mongeau, stage manager Michael Lynch and technical director Craig Robinson.

PACK OF LIES plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($25), Thursdays at 7:00 ($25), Fridays at 7:30 ($25), Saturdays at 3:00 ($32) and 7:30 ($32) and Sundays at 2:00 ($32). Tickets may by purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.





