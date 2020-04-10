Opera Maine Presents A New Web Series, Opera In ME

Opera Maine has launched a virtual behind-the-scenes program, Opera in ME. Hosted by baritone Robert Mellon, this weekly online series posted every Tuesday at 5 p.m. introduces audiences to different aspects of opera from unique perspectives. This free series is designed to bring original, educational, and entertaining content to a diverse online audience and promote the mission of Maine's only professional opera company.

The first installment, released on April 7, recounted highlights from Mellon's decade-long career with Opera Maine. The second installment will explore how theatrical projections enhanced last season's The Magic Flute, and will feature Dona D. Vaughn, Artistic Director, and Alex Koch, projection designer. In future sessions, performers, theater professionals, and other special guests will offer insights into a variety of topics related to opera. Many episodes will include archival video clips from Opera Maine productions.

Join Opera Maine every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Opera Maine's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpM0Oy92xtf-a5Wpa4v2f8A), Opera Maine's Facebook page, Opera Maine's Twitter feed, or at www.operamaine.org.





