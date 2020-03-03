Ogunquit Playhouse Has Announced Youth Programs and Summer Camps for 2020

Ogunquit Playhouse has expanded its offerings for aspiring thespians ages 5 to 18 for the 2020 season. In addition to the traditional summer camps, performing arts workshops have been added and extended into the fall. Register your young star today for either the Rising Stars Camp for children ages 5 to 7, Center Stage Camp for children ages 8 to 10, the Junior Players Camps and Workshops for ages 10 to 18 or the Fall Performing Arts Workshops for ages 5 to 18.

These programs offer theatrical training in a supportive and nurturing environment, and no prior training or skill level is required to participate. Each program concludes with performances in front of an audience.



Ogunquit Playhouse Youth Programs and Children's Theatre Camps are now open for enrollment. To register or for more information visit: www.ogunquitplayhouse.org, or contact Joyce Presutti at 207.646.2402, ext. 261 (voicemail only) or jpresutti@ogunquitplayhouse.org . Tickets for each of the Junior Player performances go on sale beginning March 11 for Ogunquit Playhouse Members and March 18 to the general public. For tickets call the Box Office at 207-646-5511 or visit: www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Rising Stars Theatre Camp introduces the youngest students to the theatre arts through fun and educational games with instruction for children ages 5 to 7. The directors bring performing arts to life for youngsters new to theatre by teaching basic staging, music and choreography with an emphasis on group performance. Students are encouraged to grow at their own pace with no pressure in a supportive and nurturing environment. Speaking roles are available and students may choose to audition for larger roles if they wish. Students attend camp Monday through Friday from 8:30PM to 3PM, with a performance for family members and friends on Friday afternoon in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse.

Registrations are now being accepted for:

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids for ages 5 - 7. Camp session runs one week from July 13 to 17, from 8:30AM to 3PM daily. Free performance for family and friends performed in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse on Friday, July 17 at 2:30PM. Camp Tuition is $350.

The Velveteen Rabbit for ages 5 - 7. Camp session runs one week from August 10 to 14, from 8:30AM to 3PM daily. Free performance for family and friends performed in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse on Friday, August 14 at 2:30PM. Camp Tuition is $350.

Center Stage Theatre Camp is designed for children ages 8 to 10. This exciting program is the perfect step up from the Rising Stars for campers to continue to explore and develop vocal, movement and acting skills. The culminating production will provide a more challenging, yet developmentally appropriate, theatrical experience. It will incorporate a higher level of individual responsibility, perfect for the young performer who enjoys being center stage!

Registrations are now being accepted for:

Peter Pan, Jr. for ages 8 - 10. Camp session runs one week from July 20 to 24, 8:30AM to 3:30PM with a free performance for family and friends performed in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse on Friday, July 24 at 2:30PM. Camp Tuition is $500.

Willy Wonka Kids for ages 8 - 10. Camp Session runs one week from August 24 to 28, 8:30AM to 3:30PM with a free performance for family and friends performed in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse on Friday, August 28 at 2:30PM. Camp Tuition is $500.

Junior Players Theatre Camp is for students from ages 10 to 18, although ages for specific camps may vary. The Junior Players spend one to two weeks learning everything from acting, singing and choreography to understanding lighting, sound cues and blocking movements on stage before performing on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage with sets and costumes by the theatre's professional production team! Students attend camp Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM. Each of the sessions culminates in a dress rehearsal and fully staged production on Saturdays and Sundays on the Playhouse's mainstage!

Registrations are now being accepted for:

Disney's Moana, Jr. Summer Theatre Camp for ages 11 - 14. The camp session runs for one week from June 29 through July 3, 8:30AM to 4:30PM with performances on Saturday, July 4 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, July 5 at 10AM. Camp tuition is $550.

Disney's The Jungle Book Kids Summer Theatre Camp for ages 11 - 14. The camp session runs for one week July 6 to July 10 (1 week) 8:30AM - 4:30PM with performances on Saturday, July 11 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, July 12 at 10AM. Camp tuition is $550.

Disney's Frozen, Jr. Summer Theatre Workshop for ages 13 - 18. Back by popular demand! The workshop session runs for three weeks of immersive training from July 6 to July 24, 8:30AM - 4:30PM daily, with performances on Saturday, July 18 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, July 19 at 10AM. Workshop tuition is $875 and includes two weeks for auditions, rehearsals, performances plus one week of workshops and seminars by theatre professionals.

Shrek the Musical, Jr. Summer Theatre Workshop for ages 13 - 18. The workshop session runs for three weeks of immersive training from July 27 to August 16, 8:30AM - 4:30PM daily, with performances on Saturday, August 15 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, August 16 at 10AM. Workshop tuition is $875 and includes two weeks of auditions, rehearsals, performances plus one week of workshops and seminars by theatre professionals.

Performing Arts Fall Workshops is a new program focused on students learning the techniques required to succeed onstage. Professional teaching artists, Ogunquit Playhouse cast members and Broadway professionals will lead classes for students aged 5-18 in all aspects of performance. The program is designed to celebrate each student's creative expression while providing a fun, engaging environment to explore theatre, develop self-confidence, and collaborate with others. The workshops take place over five weeks and include classes in voice, dance, acting, musical theatre song interpretation, and puppetry. Each student will have the opportunity to shine whether performing a solo, duet, and or in large production numbers. The program culminates with the students presenting their work for family and friends in a relaxed, encouraging and professional environment. All students will leave the program with a formatted resume and headshot suitable for audition

Registration is now open to:

Students ages 11-13 and 14-18 for the Junior Player Workshops. The workshops run September 14 to October 20. Both groups will do their final presentation together on the Ogunquit Playhouse stage on October 20 at 7PM, complete with a red carpet event! Ticket price is a suggested donation at the door for family and friends. Tuition is $450 (11-13) and $475 (14-18). Visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org for more detailed information.



Students ages 5-7 and 8-10 for the Rising Stars and Center Stage Workshops. The workshops are held on Saturdays September 12 through October 17, 9AM to Noon (5-7) and 1PM to 4PM (8-10). Both groups will do their final presentations in the Historic Colony on Saturday, October 17, at 1PM (5-7) and 5PM (8-10). Ticket price is a suggested donation at the door for family and friends performed in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse. Tuition is $325 (5-7) and $325 (8-10). Visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org for more detailed information.







Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You