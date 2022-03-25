Ogunquit Playhouse Announces 2022 Arts Academy Programming

Ogunquit Playhouse is growing its educational initiatives by launching the Arts Academy. Already an integral component of the Playhouse's mission, the educational initiatives currently in place will be greatly expanded to build upon the legacy left by founder Walter Hartwig, a strong proponent of community theater with a passion for teaching theater craft to aspiring professionals.

Ogunquit Playhouse launches the Arts Academy program with the belief that theater is a profound tool for students to not only exercise their imagination but discover their innate skill set. The Arts Academy will create opportunities for students to grow in self-confidence, active listening, and collaboration as they learn to perform at their personal best.

The Arts Academy will kick off with A Sondheim Celebration, its first-ever Spring Program for students ages 5-18, taking place over Maine's spring break, April 18-24, culminating in a performance at the Pratt-Whitney Theater on the campus York County Community College, in which students will perform alongside professional performers and teaching artists.

The Summer Sessions will boast nine different offerings for ages 5-18 from June 20 - September 2. Featured shows include Disney's Moana Jr, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr, and Disney's Descendants: The Musical. All performances will be held on the Playhouse stage.

Registrations for the Spring Program are now available. Summer Sessions registrations begin April 12. The Fall Session will run from September 19 through November 12. Stay tuned for an announcement about this exciting program.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, financial assistance through our scholarship program is available for Spring, Summer, and Fall programming. Applications for the scholarship program can be found online at ogunquitplayhouse.org/arts-academy-scholarships.

Those applying for scholarships will be awarded a percentage discount for the calendar year ranging from 25% to 100%. Scholarships may be used during the Spring, Summer and Fall sessions for as many sessions as the student would like to attend. For example, if a student is awarded a 75% discount scholarship, the cost of attending every 2022 program for which the student registers will be 25% of the full tuition.

The deadline for Scholarship applications for Spring and Summer programming is Sunday, April 3 at 6:00p ET.

A Sondheim Celebration

A week-long intensive workshop taking place during Maine's school vacation week, Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Students will receive instruction in singing, acting and dance helmed by Broadway, national tour, and regional theater professionals. The intensive will culminate in four performances over two days, with students performing alongside these professionals at the Pratt-Whitney Theater on the York County Community College campus. The performance will feature songs from beloved Sondheim works such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and more.

Auditions will be due by email to registration@ogunquitplayhouse.org by Friday, April 8 for solos, duets, and trios. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition.

Students will be divided into three groups based on age.

Rising Stars- Ages 5 to 7

Tuition: $400

Rehearsals: Mon-Thu 8:00-10:30am, Fri 9:00-11:30am

Performances: Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am and 3:00pm

Ticket Price: $15

Center Stage- Ages 8-11

Tuition: $500

Rehearsals: Mon-Thu 11:00am -2:30pm, Fri Noon-6:00pm

Performances: Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am and 3:00pm

Ticket Price: $15

Junior Players- Ages 12-18

Tuition: $500

Rehearsals: Mon-Thu 3:00-7:30pm, Fri Noon-6:00pm

Performances: Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am and 3:00pm

Ticket Price: $15

SUMMER SESSIONS

Tweet

Ages 5 to 7

June 13-17, 9am-2pm

Tuition: $500

Performance: Friday, June 17 at 2pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

Back by Popular Demand! Four little birds consider what life is like "out there" beyond their nest as several feathered friends and a troupe of Squirrel Scouts stop by to offer conflicting words (and songs) of advice. Finally, a wise old Owl explains that "life is what you make it to be" and a high-flying Eagle offers a pep talk that inspires the birds to spread their wings and soar! Tweet is super cute with a positive growing-up message. With our youngest performers singing such beautiful songs, it's sure to delight parents and youngsters alike! Book, Music, and Lyrics by Andy Beck and Laura Groves. Arrangements by Tim Hayden.

E-I-E-I Oops!

Ages 5 to 7

August 8-12, 9am-2pm

Tuition: $400

Performance: Friday, August 12 at 2pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

Let's take a trip to see Farmer MacDonald! The whole barnyard is rockin'... rooster's singin' tenor, the mule chimes in on bass, the chicks are pretty good altos, and the sheep are all over the place! But wait! Something's wrong with Madame Cow... she just can't moo! Join the fun as the animals all do their part to save the day! Enjoy the clever and catchy songs in this delightful piece created by John Higgins and John Jacobson.

Science Fair Spectacular

Ages 5 to 7

August 29 - September 2, 9am-2pm

Tuition: $400

Performance: Friday, September 2 at 2pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

Our students will have an exciting time combining science and music in this outstanding musical written specifically for this age group! A musical about great scientists, we meet Einstein, Marie Curie, Galileo, Sir Isaac Newton and others who sing a musically varied score with clever lyrics and deliver witty dialog that is sure to be a hit with students and parents alike! Book by Sonya Piper and Music by Mark Burrows.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Kids

Ages 8-11

June 20-25, 9am-4pm

Tuition: $500

Performances: Saturday, June 25 at 10am and 1pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from Mel Stuart's classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, in addition to a host of fun new tunes, this scrumdidilyumptious musical is guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

For principal roles, video auditions are due by Monday, June 23. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition. Cast will be announced via email.

The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever

Ages 8-11

August 1-6, 9am-4pm

Tuition: $500

Performances: Saturday, August 6 at 10am and 1pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

Skyler is about to turn 12, and she's planned the biggest celebration of the year. But in the middle of the party, something mysterious happens - all the adults suddenly vanish! Trapped in the backyard, the kids realize they must create a brand new society. However, when they elect Skyler's older brother, Charlie, as their ruler, things really begin to spin out of control. Eventually the kids learn a big lesson in responsibility, while Skyler and Charlie develop a greater respect for one another. Book, music, and lyrics by Denver Casado & Betina Hershey.

For principal roles, video auditions are due Tuesday, July 5. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition. Cast will be announced via email.

Disney's Moana Jr.

Ages 13-18

June 27 - July 17, 9am-5pm

Tuition: $900

Performances: Saturday, July 16 at 10am and 1pm and Sunday, July 17 at 10am on the Ogunquit Playhouse Mainstage

Disney's Moana Jr is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. The stage show features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. Celebrating the rich history of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust - a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from the Pacific Islands. The same respect and attention to detail used to develop the film was carried forward in the creation of this stage adaptation.

For principal roles, video submissions are due Monday, May 30. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition. Cast will be announced via email.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical

Ages 13-18

July 18-31, 9am-5pm

Tuition: $800

Performances: Saturday, July 30 at 10am and 1pm and Sunday, July 31 at 10am on the Ogunquit Playhouse MainStage

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! Book and additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire, music adaptation and vocal arrangements by Madeline Smith. In the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

For principal roles, video auditions are due by Monday, June 20. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition. Cast will be announced via email.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.

Ages 12-18

August 15-28, 9am-5pm

Tuition: $800

Performances: Saturday, August 27 at 10am and 1pm and Sunday August 28 at 10am on the Ogunquit Playhouse Mainstage

Based on one of Roald Dahl's most poignantly quirky stories, James and the Giant Peach Jr. is a brand new take on this master peach of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic. Book by Timothy Allen McDonald, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

For principal roles, video auditions are due by Monday, July 18. Students who only wish to be part of the ensemble need not audition. Cast will be announced via email.

Acting and Improvisation

Ages 12-18

July 12-August 4, Tuesdays/Thursdays from 6-8pm

Tuition: $425

Performance: Friday, August 5 at 7pm in the Ogunquit Playhouse Colony

Whether beginners or experienced actors, students will learn strong fundamentals to build confidence, listening/speaking skills, and foster spontaneity. This program is designed for students to be able to jump into a series of fun warm-ups and improv games, before learning scenes that heighten and explore unique ideas. As the class progresses, students will develop two-person and group scenes, as well as simple monologues. This session is all about fun and support.

Fall Session to be announced at a later date.

Ogunquit Playhouse celebrates its 90th year as a renowned destination for regional theatre with a knockout 2022 mainstage season, featuring the regional theater premiere of The Cher Show (May 12 - Jun 25), Broadway's Tony Award-winning bio musical, including a dazzling array of Bob Mackie's stunning original designs; The Nutty Professor (Jul 1 - Aug 6), featuring the final score from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winner Marvin Hamlisch, with book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes; the world premiere of the new musical Mr. Holland's Opus (Aug 12 - Sep 17), written and directed by Tony Award winner BD Wong; and Clue (Sep 22 - Oct 30), a hilarious stage adaptation of everyone's favorite board-game-turned-comedy-classic.

Ogunquit Playhouse's 2022 season runs May 12 through October 30. Tickets are now on sale now. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow the Playhouse on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube