Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Photo 1 Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Dan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 2 Dan DeLuca, Sally Struthers & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit
Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Footlights Theatre Photo
Review: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Footlights Theatre

What did our critic think of YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Footlights Theatre?

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players HARVEY Photo
Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players' HARVEY

The Monmouth Community Players has announced the cast of their fall production of Harvey. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!

4
Ogunquit Playhouses THE DA VINCI CODE Unveils Unique Digital Artworks With Third Act Photo
Ogunquit Playhouse's THE DA VINCI CODE Unveils Unique Digital Artworks With Third Act

Immerse yourself in the world of THEOgunquit Playhouse's production of DA VINCI CODE as it unveils a collection of mesmerizing digital artworks in its third act. Witness the breathtaking visuals and discover the unique artistic elements that enhance this theatrical masterpiece. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience.

From This Author - BWW Awards

& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!
Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice AwardsVoting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Videos

CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Deeds Downeast
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Da Vinci Code
Ogunquit Playhouse (8/24-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimes of the Heart
Penobscot Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 50th Anniversary GALA
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Realistic Joneses
The Theater Project (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
L/A Community Little Theatre (10/26-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You