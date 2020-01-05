Monmouth Community Players Presents WHEN RADIO WAS KING: BACK TO THE 60S

Before there was Netflix, Hulu and cable TV, families would crowd around the radio to listen to their favorite shows. The Monmouth Community Players invites audiences to take a trip into the 1960's and experience a live radio show in the fourth annual production "When Radio Was King." This production is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston.

The audience can expect to see an authentic old-time radio show, complete with old vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials including sound effects - just like they would experience if they were in the audience of a real radio program. If you had a problem would it compare to those of Helen Trent or do you, perhaps, wonder what is behind the creaking door? Can you solve the 5 Minute Mystery? Come see us as we present these and other sketches and entertain you with some of the beautiful songs of the era.

The cast is a mixture of vocal and comedic talent, ages ranging from 13 to 70+, consisting of: Andy Tolman, Elaine Hanish, Ann Fairchild, Colleen Mahan, Josh Oaks, Savannah Leavitt, Meredith and Shane Stevens, Zach Hodge, Danny Gay, Dan Allard, Megan Record, Jane Mitchell, Karen Lipovsky, Jeff Fairfield, Nancy Kenneally, Kathryn Ross, Cindy Dunham, Brittany Bazinet and Josie French.



The show will be performed at the historic Cumston Hall in downtown Monmouth. The show runs one weekend, February 7-9, 2020 at 7:30 pm Friday, 2pm and 7:30 pm Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $14 for General Admission and $12 for Students and Seniors. To order tickets, or for more information, please visit MCP's website at http://www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call (207)370-9566.

Photo: The Cast of WRWK IV. Front row: Kathryn Ross, Jeff Fairfield, Brittany Bazinet, Colleen Mahan, Cindy Dunham and Zach Hodge; back row: Andy Tolman, Savannah Leavitt, Danny Gay, Dan Allard, Jane Mitchell, Nancy Kenneally and Karen Lipovsky. Missing cast: Josie French, Ann Fairchild, Elaine Hanish, Josh Oaks, Megan Record, and Meredith and Shane Stevens





