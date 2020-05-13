Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Cancels Remainder of 30th Anniversary Season

According to CentralMaine.com, The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in Topsham, conducted by Rohan Smith, has canceled the remaining concert series of its 30th anniversary season due to the health crisis.

The concerts were scheduled for May 16 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and May 17 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Piano soloist George Lopez will the orchestra for an October performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 as part of a concert celebrating the composer's 250th birthday. The orchestra also has rescheduled its performance of Mahler's 5th Symphony for May 2021.

In lieu of the orchestra's 30th anniversary fundraising raffle, they held a virtual raffle. Nancy Struvem of Falmouth won the paper collage "Grand Canyon," created and donated by artist Jon Luomam of Alna, which was used on posters for a concert in 2015.

Read more on CentralMaine.com.





