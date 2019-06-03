Maine State Music Theatre And The Public Theatre Present GREASE THE MUSICAL

Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) in Brunswick and The Public Theatre (TPT) in Lewiston are partnering together for the first time to bring Grease the Musical to The Public Theatrestage.

The show, which runs June 18 - June 30, 2019, will broaden the offerings for The Public Theatre, which does not typically present musicals, and allow Maine State Music Theatre to expand its reach into the Lewiston/Auburn area.

"When the possibility of having The Public Theatre and Maine State Music Theater do a co-production was first brought up we jumped at the idea," said Christopher Schario, TPT's Executive/Artistic Director. "We think that combining the strengths of our organizations will create a production that will surprise and delight both of our audiences."

The cast and costumes will come from MSMT and the production will be directed by Schario and performed on TPT's stage in Lewiston, making the show a true artistic collaboration.

Grease the Musicalsteps back in time to Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through the songs "Greased Lightnin'," "We Go Together," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie," "Born to Hand Jive," and many more.

Tanner Callicutt, who will graduate from Elon University this spring and has played Tony in West Side Story at the New Bedford Festival Theatre and Link Larkin in Hairspray at Surflight Theatre and Laguna Playhouse, will play the lead role of Danny. Katie Brnjac whose credits include Violet in Alice in Wonderland at Stages St. Louis, will play Sandy.

The cast includes interns from Maine State Music Theatre's renowned Educational Fellowship Program, including:Alicia Babin (Rizzo), Jonathan Bryant (Johnny Casino), Diego Cortes (Sonny), Nicole Fava (Frenchy), Liv Nurmi (Patty Simcox), Collins Rush (Doody), and Robert Avery Wilson (Kenickie). Natalie Bellamy, a former MSMT intern (class of 2017), will play Marty.

Local actors round out the cast with Andrew Carney of Gorham (Eugene), Mara Dale of Portland (Jan), Nicholas Hall of South Berwick (Teen Angel), Ayanna Stover of Wiscasset (Cha-Cha), Ben Walker-Dubay of Kennebunkport (Roger), Cameron Wright of Yarmouth ( Vince Fontaine) and Jane Abernethy of Brunswick (Miss Lynch). Siobhan Kelley of Portland is ensemble and understudies the female roles.

The show is directed by Christopher Schario and choreographed by Raymond Marc Dumont. The creative team includes Evan Cuddy (music director), Jennifer Madigan (scenic designer), Kathleen Brown (costume designer), Thom Beaulieu (lighting designer), and John Morrison (sound designer).

Performances take place at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, Maine. Tickets at The Public Theatre at www.thepublictheatre.org or 207-782-3200 or at Maine State Music Theatre at www.msmt.org or 207-725-8769.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You