MY WITCH: Margaret Hamilton's Stories Of Maine, Hollywood, And Beyond! Will Premiere At New Theater in Freeport

Snowlion Repertory Company, whose mission is to create, develop, and present new theater works of cultural, ethical, and spiritual value, announces the world premiere production of the new one-woman show "MY WITCH: Margaret Hamilton's Stories of Maine, Hollywood, and Beyond!" running October 29 through 31 at Freeport's newest theater, Meetinghouse Arts.

This one-woman world premiere play about America's greatest character actress, starring New York's Jean Tafler, invites the audience for a mysterious yet homey visit with Margaret at her home on Cape Island in Maine, as she tells fascinating tales of her life and career, including plenty of behind-the-scenes truths about "that movie" where she played the Wicked Witch of the West. If you love Maine...if you love The Wizard of Oz...if you love the theater and all things Hollywood, this show is a valentine to them all. Audience members will learn how a gentle kindergarten teacher from Cleveland became the most iconic WITCH of all time, who managed to scare the living daylights out of every last American child. All taking place on Halloween weekend, of course.

A theater review from The Hamptons of an earlier iteration of the script said, "MY WITCH is everything great theater can be and then even more. Thrilling, entertaining and interesting...A must see if you love the movie The Wizard of Oz, but it's also a must see because Jean Tafler gives a brilliant, strong, Tony Award-worthy caliber performance effortlessly displaying her talent, skills and gifts as an actor."

"MY WITCH" was written by John Ahlin. A previous developmental staged reading presented as a benefit for Snowlion Rep was seen at Portland Ballet Studio Theater in Portland, and an early preview performance was done at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

Performances are at Meetinghouse Arts, the new theater in Freeport located at 40 Main Street. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at snowlionrep.org or by calling (207) 315-6612. For more information, visit snowlionrep.org.