MSMT Presents Modern Retelling Of SNOW WHITE

Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) presents Robin and Clark's Snow White. This 50-minute musical version of the fairy tale runs June 12th and June 15th, 2019. There will be performances on both days at 10 am and 1 pm.

A modern retelling of the legend originally published by The Brothers Grimm, this version focuses on Snow White's quest to become a strong, self-determined woman, who doesn't do housework for the dwarfs - who are ironically quite tall! With names like Enrico Caruso, Christopher Columbus, Confucius, Sigmund Freud, Martin Luther King Jr., Merlin the Magician, and Scrooge, the dwarves help Snow White learn a myriad of life lessons while she navigates around a vain Prince and the self-absorbed Queen Narcissus.

This musical stars Mel Bills (Gardiner, ME)as Manfred/Sigmund Freud, Elliot Nagler (Brunswick, ME)as Christopher Columbus, Jane Abernethy (Brunswick, ME)as Queen Narcissus, Andrew Carney (Gorham, ME)as Magic Mirror, Ayanna Stover (Wiscasset, ME)as Snow White, Nicholas Hall (South Berwick, ME)as Charming, Megan Guynes (Lewiston, ME)as Martin Luther King, Jr, Ben Walker-Dubay (Kennebunkport, ME)as Enrico Caruso, Tanner Callicutt (Asheboro, North Carolina)as Confucius, Cameron Wright (Yarmouth, ME)as Scrooge, and Sam Allen (Harpswell, ME) as Merlin the Magician.

The Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre, Curt Dale Clark, will direct and choreograph. Raymond Marc Dumontwill co-direct and choreograph. Stage Manager is Mickey Acton.

Maine State Music Theatre is located at Pickard Theatre on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine. Ticket prices range from $12 to $18 and are available through the MSMT Box Office at 207-725-8769 or online at www.msmt.org

Snow White is sponsored by Norway Savings Bank with support from The Alfred M. Senter Fund. Maine State Music Theatre season sponsors include Highland Green, Oceanview at Falmouth, and Cumberland Crossing.





