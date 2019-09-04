MSMT Costume Sale Is Back On October 5

Sep. 4, 2019  

After a hiatus last year, the Maine State Music Theatre Costume Sale is back on Saturday, October 5, from 9 AM to 1 PM at the theatre's Rehearsal Hall at 22 Elm St., Brunswick.

Don't miss this unique chance to own genuine theatrical costumes from the theatre's stock, including ball gowns, shoes, hats, fabrics, modern clothing, historical replicas, masks, accessories, men's wear, vintage clothing, furs, children's costumes, as well as fabrics, and more.

Proceeds benefit Maine State Music Theatre.

For information, call 207-208-8950 or visit www.msmt.org.



