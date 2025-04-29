MCPKids! Will Perform FAIRY TALE COURTROOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCPKids! has announced the cast of their upcoming production of Dana Proulx's "Fairy Tale Courtroom". The play, under the direction of Danny Gay, will run May 9-11, 2025 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include Katie Coan as Assistant Director, Josie French as Producer, Amy Hamlin as Stage Manager, Patrice Foley-Olsen as Props Mistress and Keith Mercik as Sound Operator.

This extremely adaptable comedy shows the other side of several familiar fairy tales, when two of their biggest villains, the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch, are brought to trial. Both the Wolf and the Witch have been frolicking from fairy tale to fairy tale, wreaking havoc as they try to prevent the general public from living happily ever after. Hear the personal accounts of what happened, told in testimonies and flashback sequences, from characters such as Snow White, Dorothy, Sleeping Beauty, the Three Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and many others, including the Witch and the Wolf themselves, as each trial unfolds. The audience is the jury, so each trial has two endings, depending on the verdict.

The cast consists of 34 talented students across central maine, including: Emily Hamlin, Oliver Hamlin, Allie Mercik, Josie Sylvester-Howard and Avery Hamlin of Wales; Luke Gaspary, Kai Helczyk-Postole, Iana Helczyk-Postole, Ender Gaspary, Dorothy Gaspary, Lucy MacLeod, Joshua Citrano and Makenzie Allen of Auburn; Arya Iannotti and Drea Libby of Leeds; Elena Michaud and Alicia Michaud of Topsham; Sophia Pinard, Brenda Butler, Marley Card and Ashlynn Goyette of Monmouth; Breanna Bramlett, Lorelei Lowell, and Madison Sullivan of Sabattus; Noah Bushway and Elizabella Poussard of Lewiston; Iris Rutherford of Jay; Chris Condon and Connor Coan of Gardiner; Henry Rousculp, Beckett Carlson and Silas Carlson of Readfield; Harrison Ellis of Augusta; and Lydia Griswold of Winthrop.

