MCP Announces The Cast Of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Monmouth Community Players, along with marquis sponsor the Monmouth Federal Credit Union and show sponsor Optometric Associates, welcome you to experience the 'intoxicating smell of the graveyard' as you join them for their performance of Broadway's multi award-winning, upbeat musical-comedy, The Addams Family. At the helm of this production are Josie French as director and Josh Caron as Music Director. Rounding out the team are Phoebe Gouette as Choreographer, Leo Caron as Lighting Designer and Operator, Kyla Mahan as Sound Operator and Danny Gay as Producer.

Featuring a family who live in an upside-down world where pain is joy, sad is happy and death and suffering are dreams to aspire to, The Addams Family brings the deliriously delightful world of Gomez (Chris L'Hommedieu), Morticia (Karen Lipovsky), Uncle Fester (Paul Menezes), Grandma (Jackie McDonald), Wednesday (Megan Record), Pugsley (Shawn Jiminez) and Lurch (Zach Hodge) to spooky and spectacular life.

The story is every father's nightmare - Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend, Lucas Beineke (Lou Ford), and his parents, Mal (Henry Quintal) and Alice (Colleen Mahan), and comedic chaos ensues!

The multi-talented cast of Addams family members, Beineke's and Ancestors join from all over central and southern Maine, including: Chris L'Hommedieu, Debby Manseur and Molly Gouette of Auburn; Paul Menezes and Nancy Kenneally of Lewiston; Karen Lipovsky, Danny Gay (Gomez u/s), and Megan Record of Monmouth; Shawn Jimenez, Emma Sutherburg, Taylor Sutherburg (Lucas Beineke u/s) and Jeff Fairfield (Mal u/s) of Gardiner; Jackie McDonald of Mechanic Falls; Zach Hodge of Manchester; Lucas Ford and Carly Mershon of Brunswick; Henry Quintal and Zoe Leblanc of Augusta; Colleen Mahan, Josh Allard (Pugsley u/s), Dan Allard (Fester u/s) and Erin Morrison (Alice u/s) of Greene; Kathryn Ross (Morticia u/s) of Chelsea; Samantha Melquist (Wednesday u/s) and Mary Melquist (Grandma u/s) of Bath; Andy Tolman (Lurch u/s) of Readfield; Cassidy Shink and Jim Wright of Fayette; Emily Carlton of Fairfield; Alyssa Siggins of Bowdoin; Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Reese Madarasz of Topsham; and Emily Kalafarski of Hallowell.

The Addams Family will play at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth April 17 - April 26, 2020. Performances will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2pm. There will be two performances starring the understudy cast, and those will be April 18th at 2pm and the 25th at 7:30pm. Presented through special arrangement by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. (TRW). For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at monmouthcommunityplayersmaine@gmail.com, or visit their website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org.





