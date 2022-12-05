Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Maine State Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Carlton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 24%

Mariel Roy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 22%

Kristin Sutton - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 10%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 10%

Becca Tinham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 8%

KC Andreu - THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 8%

Sydney Noonan - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 7%

Logan Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 6%

Sydney Noonan - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kenny Ingram - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 20%

Betsy Dumphy - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 16%

Kristin Sutton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 13%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Dominick Varney - MIRACLE ON 34ST STREET - Penobscot Theatre Co. 7%

JoAnn Hunter - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Alex Sanchez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - MSMT 6%

Jane Lanier - CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Dominick Varney - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre co. 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Darnell Stuart & Janice Toomey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 18%

Nancy Kenneally - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 17%

Rebecca Wright - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 12%

Nancy Lupien - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 9%

Susan Quinn - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 8%

Michael Donovan - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 7%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 7%

Louise Keezer & Julie Phipps - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Louise Keezer & Julie Phipps - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Darnell Stewart - DADDY LONG LEGS - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Karen Benn - DRACULA THE MUSICAL? - StageEast 4%

Susan Quinn - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Julie Phipps - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michelle Handley - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 29%

Bottari & Case - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 15%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Anna Grywalski - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 13%

Kevin Jacob Koski - 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Lex Liang - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Kevin Jacob Koski - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Fabian Aguilar - SABINA - Portland Stage 3%

Mara Blumenfeld - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Angie Stemp - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 0



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 23%

Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 10%

Linda Sturdivant - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 10%

Ray Dumont - CABARET - Portland Players 9%

Brad Labree - LIVIN' FOR DRAG - Bangor Arts Exchange 6%

Jamie Lupien Swenson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Sean Senior - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 6%

Linda Sturdivant - DADDY LONG LEGS - Biddeford City Theater 5%

Mary Melquist - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jeffrey Quinn - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 4%

Mary Melquist - PERCY JACKSON: THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - SPONGE BOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 3%

Michael Donovan - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 3%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Jeffrey Quinn - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

E. Faye Butler - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 24%

B.D Wong - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Dominick Varney - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Gerry McIntyre - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Marc Bruni - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Danilo Gambini - SABINA - Portland Stage 3%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Linda Sturdivant - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 29%

Jasmine Ireland - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 15%

Megan Lallier - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 15%

Donald Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Tellis Coolong - GREETINGS! - True North Theatre/Ten Bucks Theatre 9%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 8%

Deb Elz-Hammond - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 7%

Jeffrey Quinn - DRINKING HABITS - Lakewood Theater 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Emily Dixon - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Maddy’s Theater 28%

Dawn McAndrews - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 23%

Tricia Hobbs - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Daniel Burson - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

Julie Lisnet - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

Jen Shepard - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

Jonathan Berry - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Cait Robinson - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 3%

Marvin Merritt IV - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Thester Company 2%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 26%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 16%

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 10%

THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 7%

REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 5%

THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 3%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 3%

ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 3%

GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 2%

DRACULA THE MUSICAL ?? - StageEast 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 1%

ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 1%

DRINKING HABITS - Lakewood Theater 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 18%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 17%

LYSISTRATA - Theater at Monmouth 13%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 8%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

SABINA - Portland Stage 1%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Florence Cooley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 19%

Danny Gay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 19%

Hannah Hanson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Susan Finch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 13%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 9%

Mara Monaghan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 9%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 6%

Elaine Bard - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 5%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSON - Portland Players 2%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 23%

Paul Black - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 16%

Scout Hough - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

Isaac Anderson - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 11%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Richard Latta - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Jennifer Fok - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 6%

Jonathan Spencer - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Scout Hough - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Cory Pattak - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Scout Hough - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Patrick Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 22%

Phil Burns - LIVIN' FOR DRAG - Bangor Arts Exchange 14%

Courtney Babbidge - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 13%

Josh Caron - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 13%

Bob Gauthier - SHREK - Lyric Music Theater 11%

Evan Cuddy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Denise Calkins - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 7%

Kari Stowe & Logan Bard - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 7%

Logan Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Logan Bard & Kari Stowe - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Gauthier - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 23%

Phil Burns - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 20%

Jarred Lee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 14%

Ben McNaboe - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Nick WIlliams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Ben McNaboe - SOUND OF MUSIC - MSMT 8%

Kevin Stites - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Kristin Stowell - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

David John Madore - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre 2%

Matt Deitchman - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Larrance Fingerhut - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 31%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 11%

THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 7%

CABARET - Portland Players 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 6%

REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 6%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 4%

ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 24%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 19%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%

KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 17%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 31%

HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 29%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

SABINA - Portland Stage 13%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 6%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Isaac Tardy - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 17%

Derek Kingsley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 11%

Rebecca Rinaldi - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 10%

Maya Harrington - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 7%

Adam Normand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Taylor Gervais - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 6%

Danny Gay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Ricky Brewster - CABARET - Portland Players 5%

Scotty Venable - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Jane Mitchell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Samantha Melquist - PERCY JACKSON: THE LIGHTING THIEF - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Brandon Clarke - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 3%

Karen Lipovsky - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Samantha Melquist - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Gabi Pizzo - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Lyn Govoni - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Brandon Clarke - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jacob Southerland - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 2%

Kari Stowe - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Greg Wiers - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 1%

Phoenix Morton - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Michelle Schmitt - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 1%

Jacob Junkins - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jaden Dominique - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine Stete Music Theatre 24%

Brianne Beck - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre 15%

Nathan Lapointe - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 13%

Mason Hawkes - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 13%

Matt Farcher - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

Sara Gettelfinger - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Dan DeLuca - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Stephanie Machado - SABINA - Portland Stage 5%

Akron Watson - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Matt Magnusson - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Philip Stoddard - SABINA - Portland Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Peter Salsbury - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 20%

Angela Bonacasa - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 15%

Sarah Thurston - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 14%

Jessica Libby - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 14%

Quinn Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 9%

David Heath - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Mary Meserve - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Peter Bacon - GREETINGS! - True North Theatre/Ten Bucks Theatre 6%

Amanda Elliott - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 4%

Clayton Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 3%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Michael Dix Thomas - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 28%

Jenny Hart - HOCKY MOM - Penobscot Theatre 25%

Ray Soeun - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Theater at Monmouth 16%

Jamie Saunders - AMPHITRYON - Theater at Monmouth 12%

Nicole Orabona - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 7%

Carter Scott Horton - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Daniel Skinner - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Brandon Fox - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 23%

ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 21%

THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 21%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 20%

ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 14%



Best Play (Professional)

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth 31%

EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 30%

CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 20%

MAYTAG VIRIGN - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 5%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chad Lefebvre - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 34%

Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 15%

Chez Cherry - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 8%

C.J. Payne - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 8%

Tim Baker - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 8%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Karl Carrigan - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 6%

Donald Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jacob Coombs - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 3%

Jacob Coombs - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Jacob Coombs - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Bilodeau - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 20%

Tricia A Hobbs - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%

Robert Andrew Kovach - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 13%

Michael Schweikhardt - SOUND OF MUSIC - MSMT 7%

Anita Stewart - SABINA - Portland Stage 7%

German Cardenas Alaminos - AMPHITRYON - Theater at Monmouth 7%

Andy Walmsley - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Derek McLane - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Lex Liang - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Wilson Chin/Riw Rakkulchon - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Sean McClelland - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Chez Cherry - BECOMING DR RUTH - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Riw Rikkulchon - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Chez Cherry - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Todd Hutchisen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 23%

Sam Rinaldi - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 21%

Christopher Duff - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 15%

Cory Macgowan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 9%

Todd Hutchisen - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 8%

Jason Wilkes - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 7%

Cory Macgowan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Jason Wilkes - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 3%

Elaine Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 3%

Kari Stowe - GODSPELL - STC 3%

Jason Wilkes - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jason Wilkes - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rew Tippin - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 23%

Sam Rapaport - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 23%

Shannon Slaton - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 19%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 16%

Neil E Graham - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

Simon Marland - LYSISTRATA - Theater at Monmouth 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lily Webb - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 19%

Joanna Clarke - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 12%

Schuyler White - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 11%

Kathryn Ross - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Monmouth Community players 8%

Jeralyn Shattuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 8%

Sarah Thurston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 8%

Justinen Weisinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Kathryn Ross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Schuyler White - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Lou Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Kari Stowe - ROCKY HORROR - STC 3%

Emma Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Chelsea Martel - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Angela Libby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Gary Dorman - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Kate Kenworthy - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%

Logan Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - STC 1%

Logan Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 1%

Logan Bard - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Quinn Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - STC 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Brie Roche - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy’s Theater 24%

Stephanie Erb - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%

Tenneh Silah - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth 16%

Tavia Rivee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 14%

Beth Kirkpatrick - SOUND OF MUSIC - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Angie Schworer - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Joshua Castile - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Kelvin Roston - THE COLORPURPLE - MSMT 5%

Klea Blackhurst - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Ethan Rogers - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Napoleon Douglas - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Paul Herard - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 16%

Ben Layman - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 13%

Dana Bushee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 12%

Jeff Cabral - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 9%

Kelly Mosher - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 8%

Schuyler White - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Nate Stephenson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Emily Grotz - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 6%

Ethan Wrighr - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 5%

Jakob Sutton - ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 4%

Holly Costar - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 4%

Mara Monaghan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Rachel Lotstein - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 2%

Allison McCann - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 1%

