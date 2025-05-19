L/A Community Little Theatre Reveals Cast Of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director Brandon Chaloux has announced the cast for the upcoming L/A Community Little Theatre (L/A CLT) production of The SpongeBob Musical.

L/A Community Little Theatre will welcome Matt Scala as the beloved yellow sponge, SpongeBob as he makes his debut with L/A CLT. Other beloved characters will be played by Noah Brown (Patrick Star), Mikayla Jane (Sandy Cheeks), and Abram Dwyer (Squidward Q. Tentacles). Portraying the owner of the Krusty Krab, Eugene Krabs, will be fan favorite Anthony M. Delorme, with his daughter Pearl played by Molly Gouette. Enemy to the Krusty Krab, Sheldon Plankton will be played by Owen Lewis, with his wife Karen the Computer played by Karianna Merrill.

Other characters will be played by Germaine Robinson (Larry the Lobster), Amanda Robinson (Mrs. Puff), Jonny Bolduc (Perch Perkins), Megan Walz (The Mayor of Bikini Bottom), Adry Viles (Patchy the Pirate), Alex Lally (French Narrator), Ashleigh St. Pierre (Old Man Jenkins), and Maggie Waters (Gary the Snail).Finally, rounding out the cast is the phenomenonal ensemble made up of Bryanne MacMillan, Elijah Middleton, Nexxus Marcoux, Phoebe Edwards, Jordan Clatchey, Evie True, Rocky Bernier, Alexis Bellefleur, Mara Dale, Jack Desrosiers, and Trekk Skeate

The performance dates for The SpongeBob Musical are August 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, and 16th, 2025 at 7:30 pm, and August 10th and 17th at 2:00pm. Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office-1 or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under.

