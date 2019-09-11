L-A Community Little Theatre Announces Cast For ANNIE

Director Paul G. Caron has announced the cast for the upcoming L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of the hit musical comedy "Annie."

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, the original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre). It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical's songs "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life" are among its most popular musical numbers.

The lead roles are played by Tessa Hayashida as Annie; Sean Wallace as Oliver Warbucks; Emily Flynn as Grace Farrell; Renee Mahon Davis as Miss Hannigan; Christopher Dostie as Rooster; and Rachel Campoli as Lilly St. Regis. The orphans are played by Julia Groover, Ansley Kate Watson, Anna Courtemanche, Maria Groover, Shaylyn Brown, and Isla Shovilin.

In the female ensemble are Beth LaBrie, Lorraine Giasson, Carly Georgen, Nicole Frydrych, Susan Caron, Maggie Machaiek, and Jane Mitchell. Making up the male ensemble are Gregory Charette, Roger Philippon, Jim McKinley, Dan Burgess, Dan Crawford, Ken Mansur, John Guy, and David Handley.

The theatre will present "Annie" October 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and October 20 and 27 at 2:00 p.m. More information is available on the CLT website at www.laclt.com.





