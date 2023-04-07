Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeeves and Wooster Stars In PERFECT NONSENSE At The Public Theatre

Get ready for three actors, twelve characters and tons of silliness in this madcap British comedy certain to delight audiences of all ages.

Apr. 07, 2023  

It's Monty Python meets Downton Abby in the hilarious award-winning comedy "Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense", playing April 21 - 30 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's professional theatre.

Meet Bertie Wooster, a very wealthy, very dim bachelor and his dependable valet Jeeves. Bertie's friends find his anecdotes so entertaining they've suggested he rent a theatre and tell them on the stage! Lucky for him, his valet Jeeves is on hand to run the lights, create the scenery, play all the roles and save the day aided by his fellow butler Seppings. Inspired by the comic stories of P.G. Wodehouse and told in the comic style of our production of "The Hound of the Baskervilles", don't miss the Maine premiere of London's Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy.

"This production is the perfect antidote to all the nonsense going on in the world today", says director Janet Mitchko. "It's so wonderful to enjoy a few hours of belly laughs and comic relief watching Bertie's hilarious attempt to steal a cow creamer".

The delightful comic cast of professional Equity actors from New York includes Samuel Adams as the British bachelor Bertie Wooster, Michael Frederic as his trusted valet Jeeves and J.T. O'Connor as Seppings the Butler. Both J.T. and Michael are familiar faces to Public Theatre audiences, having appeared together in "The Hound of the Baskervilles" as well as "A Christmas Carol". The cleverly conceived set for the production is designed by Dmitri Kubbs, lighting design by Matthew Cost, costumes by Kathleen Payton Brown and sound design by Scott O'Brien.

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense runs April 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30. Show times are Thurs/Fri/Sat at 7:30pm, Sun 2pm, with a Sat matinee on April 29 at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for anyone 18 and under. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit Click Here.




