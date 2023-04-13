Husson University's Student Theatre Company To Present The Comedy/Mystery CLUE

Husson University Theatre (HUT), the university's official student theatre club, will perform the play "Clue," This theatrical production was written by Sandy Rustin and is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. "Clue" brings the classic Parker Brothers board game to life!

The play begins with guests gathering for a mysterious dinner party. By the end of the evening, however, each guest is suspected of MURDER! Performances of "Clue" will take place on April 14, 15 and 16 at the Gracie's Black Box Theatre located on the campus of Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

"I'm extremely proud of the time and effort the actors have put into this show! Their dedication to this production has helped make this play both fun and entertaining," said the show's director Gracie Demchak, a Husson University junior.

This comedic mystery revolves around six unique characters: Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Mrs. White and Mrs. Peacock. Each of these individuals receives a mysterious invitation to a dinner party one evening at the elusive Boddy Manor. When someone in the house turns up dead, the accusations fly. In the end, only the butler knows who did it.

Husson University Theatre is an entirely student-run organization. The director, Gracie Demchak, also directed HUT's production of Connor McPherson's "The Birds," last spring. The play's production team consists of 19 actors and crewmembers.

Performances of "Clue" will take place in the Gracie's Black Box Theatre on April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., with an additional afternoon matinee scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are only available at the door one hour before each performance. Seating is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free for Husson students and $10 for others.

The talented cast and crew working on this production are from seven different states. They are listed below. (The list below is arranged alphabetically by states and cities). Students who pursue their degrees at Husson University come from all over the United States and the world.

Connecticut Grace Hengel (Stagehand): New Milford, Conn. Aiden O'Farrell (Sound): Norwich, Conn.

Maine Fay Carrigg (Stage Manager): Brewer, Maine Caroline Beckwith (Stagehand): Hampden, Maine Collin Peterson (Boddy/Singing Telegram Girl): Islesboro, Maine Nex Staples (Wadsworth the Butler): Gardiner, Maine Juliet Stoneton (Mrs. Peacock): Orrington, Maine Tucker Whelan (Mr. Green): South Berwick, Maine Ari Cloutier (Unexpected Cop/Stagehand): Warren, Maine Hannah Boddy (Cook/Motorist/Cop): Washburn, Maine Kailyn Minoty (Miss Scarlett): West Gardiner, Maine Gracie Demchak (Director): Winterport, Maine Evan Strong (Professor Plum): Wiscasset, Maine

Massachusetts Erin Cahoon (Lights): Wrenthram, Mass.

Rhode Island Nayla Mane (Costumes): Pawtucket, R.I. Bailey Arruda (Yvette the Maid): Warwick, R.I.

Texas Sam Johnson (Colonel Mustard): Sherman, Texas

Vermont Emily Parent (Mrs. White): Saint Albans, Vt.

West Virginia Emily Akers (Costumes): Shinnston, W.Va.



Husson University Theatre, or HUT, is a student-led theater club open to all Husson students who enjoy live performances. The group produces two shows each year for the campus and greater Bangor community. Husson students are responsible for all aspects of the company's operations. This includes all of the production roles from acting on stage, to crew roles backstage, and box office management. Plays are selected, directed, and designed entirely by students.

Originally, HUT was called the Husson Circle Players. The student shows began over 40 years ago and were performed, on campus, in Peabody Hall's Kominsky Auditorium. When The Gracie was built in 2009, the Husson Circle Players moved to the new location and were renamed Husson University Theatre.

Recent Husson University Theatre (HUT) student productions have included "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," Conor McPherson's "The Birds," Jonathan Rand's "Check, Please," "Stop Kiss" by Diana Son, John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt," and "The Guys" by Anne Nelson. Other student productions include John Cariani's "Almost, Maine," John Scoullar's "The Little Prince," and "The Lion in Winter" by James Goldman.

For more information about the upcoming production of "Clue," please visit the Husson University Theatre Facebook page or the Husson University Theatre's Instagram page.

