Full Cast Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Laden with intrigue, mystery and tumultuous historical events, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical, ANASTASIA, opens the Maine State Music Theatre season on June 4. It is tale which has fascinated and enchanted theatre-goers for decades. Perhaps the most dazzling and yet poignant incarnation is the musical version which premiered on Broadway in 2017. It tells the compelling story of the Romanov princess, Anastasia, who was said to have escaped assassination at the hands of the Bolsheviks in 1917, and resurfaced in Paris years later, seeking to be reunited with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress. Maine audiences will now have a chance to relive the drama and romance in a dazzling, lavish new co-production staged by MSMT, in collaboration with the Fulton Theatre.