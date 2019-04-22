FIREFLIES Light Up The Stage At The Public Theatre May 3 â€“ 12

From the author of the play Enchanted April, comes a humorous and heartwarming love story for feisty women featuring a cast of Broadway veterans, directed by two-time Tony Award winner, Judith Ivey.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister is a strong, stubborn single women of a certain age, living alone in a small Texas town. Up to now, her social life has consisted of visits from her nosy next-door neighbor Grace. But when love (in the form of a charming drifter) comes knocking at her door, can the sparks of a late-life romance be trusted, or is there no fool like an old one?

Romantic and humorous, Fireflies asks whether we are able to open ourselves up to new experiences as we get more set in our ways, letting go of ideas about ourselves that no longer serve our happiness.

Director Judith Ivey recently appeared in the World Premiere of Fireflies alongside Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and is excited to have the opportunity to now direct this play at The Public Theatre. Several years ago Judith directed the box office hit The Ladies Foursome for The Public Theatre and is certain Fireflies will be an equal crowd pleaser.

Leading a strong cast of professional actors is Caitlin O'Connell as Eleanor. Caitlin has appeared on Broadway in The Crucible, The Heiress, Mother and Son, 33 Variations as well as in roles on Law and Order, and Homicide. Playing her humorous nosy neighbor Grace is Charlotte Booker. Charlotte appeared in the Broadway revival of Born Yesterday and has numerous TV appearances on Law and Order, CSI and various sitcom reruns. Abel, the charming drifter will be played by John Hutton. John was a member of The Acting Company at The Denver Center Theatre for 23 seasons and has appeared in numerous New York and regional theatres. Playing the role of Eugene, a former student of Eleanor, is Jonathan Fielding. Jonathan has appeared on Broadway in various shows including The Play That Goes Wrong, Noises Off, Pygmalion and The Seagull. He was last seen at The Public Theatre in Rough Crossing and A Christmas Carol.

The Public Theatre will continue their series of fun "audience extras" on opening night with a pre-show beer tasting courtesy of Baxter Brewing, and a pre-show wine tasting sponsored by Rooper's on Thursday, May 9th. The 26th Annual Silent Auction will also be happening in the lobby during the run of Fireflies.

Fireflies runs May 3-12 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St, Lewiston. Thurs - Sat at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm with an added matinee on Sat, May 11 at 3pm. For tickets: 782-3200 or thepublictheatre.org





