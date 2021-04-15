Deertrees Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Concert Series

Historic Deertrees Theatre, "Maine's Most Enchanting Playhouse", announces its 85th anniversary summer concert season.

The quintessential performing arts venue, providing entertainment to the Greater Maine region since 1936, presents diverse music offerings for the summer of 2021.

The season also boasts its hallmark theatre series in its broadly scheduled summer, from June through early September, detailed at deertrees-theatre.org.

This summer, Deertrees Theatre's open-air doors and windows inspire the sounds of live music to enrich summer nights, echoing through the hills of the magical lake village of Harrison, Maine. The acoustically perfect theatre and idyllic setting are an ideal balm to soothe and uplift weary souls. "Plato once said, 'Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything,'" says Deertrees' recently appointed Executive and Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf. "We are excited to let the music begin and fortify our communal healing after such a complex year. We hope that our beloved audience will once again join us, sharing in the joy and music."

2021 Concert Series

Beatles for Sale

Saturday, July 10, 7:30 pm, tickets are $34

Beatles For Sale is an award-winning, New England-based Beatles tribute band that is committed to recreating the sounds of The Beatles live in concert. Formed in 2007, this band of talented musicians was drawn together by their love of Beatles' music and the desire to keep the music alive, bringing it to a whole new generation of Beatles fans. The Beatles music became the soundtrack and the backdrop for a generation. From bursting onto the scene on the Ed Sullivan show, to their individual and collective development as introspective songwriters, to the psychedelia of the Sgt. Pepper album, to their final rooftop jam and stellar production of Abbey Road.

Mark William - Come Croon with me!

Sunday, July 11, 7:30 pm, tickets are $32

Mark

William hits the stage like a lightning bolt! His own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling delivers in a collection of timeless songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, Mark glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. He hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics, filtered through Mark's youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, yet evocative of golden-age cinematic glamour. Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards (Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording), and was named a top ten cabaret act of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles.

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Tuesdays, July 14, 21, 28 7:30 pm,

tickets are $27, under 21 admitted for free, tickets and series subscription at sllmf.org/tickets

Deertrees is home to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's annual series of summer chamber music concerts. This series includes a wide variety of music for different, sometimes unusual, instrument combinations, and from different periods ranging from the 17th century to present day. Familiar works are balanced with the obscure and provide ongoing enjoyment and enrichment for a devoted audience.

Singer/Songwriter Anni Clark

Friday, July 16, 7:30 pm, tickets are $26

Maine native Anni Clark traveled full time for 23 years with her 6 and 12 string guitars, her own songs and her passion for connecting with audiences of all ages. She has recorded 7 albums, (including a live album recorded at Deertrees in 2014) and received numerous songwriting, vocal and performance awards. Anni most recently co-produced her first full studio album in 18 years. Titled "Will It Ever Be the Same", the 12 tracks on her new album touch on themes of love, loss, transition, hope, social distance and the need to find closeness. Anni's gift for spotting the silver lining even amidst chaos shines through. Blending folk music, pop and blues to share her stories, Anni hits a home run sure to please longtime supporters and new fans alike.

Saturday, July 17, 7:30 pm, tickets are $30

Portland, Maine-based Don Campbell has a unique and uncanny ability to sing comfortably in the tenor range of Vince Gill, Chris Isaak or Dan Fogelberg, and go easily into the sub-bass vocal level range of country greats Josh Turner and Johnny Cash, with music that resides in the home of "American crossover" akin to the Eagles and John Cougar Mellencamp. Don's mandate is to "always perform for the audience, never at them." Don is a highly talented multi-instrumentalist and plays acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin, and harmonica in recordings. Don's music feels like a friend, a natural extension of the singer-songwriter. This concert is generously sponsored by David and Darbee Percival and Norway Savings Bank.



Vocalist Susie Pepper and Mixology 007 Tribute

Friday, July 23, 7:30 pm, tickets are $34

Maine Idol winner and Miss Maine 2009 Susie Pepper and Mixology present a one-of-a-kind concert, Shaken Not Stirred 007 Bond Tribute, with songs from many of your favorite James Bond films and recording artists across the globe! Custom created just for Deertrees Theatre, this performance will rock the house and rattle the pines with musical numbers from 007 films from the past 50-plus years! Rolling Stone Magazine touts ". . . a compelling new adventure for Western culture's most un-killable pop icon." This concert is generously sponsored by Norway Savings Bank.

Saturday, July 24, 7:30 pm, tickets are $28

Robin Spielberg is one of America's most beloved pianist/composers. With an impressive tour schedule and hundreds of thousands of recordings sold, this Steinway Artist has been winning the hearts of listeners around the world with her compelling melodies and sensitive piano techniques since debuting her first recording of original solos for piano. A prolific composer, Spielberg has 20 recordings to her credit and appears on over 40 compilations around the world. Her discography includes albums of original piano solos, arrangements of American standards, original pieces for piano/ensemble, recordings for the holidays, a CD of American melodies, and a CD of lullabies. Robin Spielberg is represented on tour by Kosson Talent.

The Back Pages 60's Party!



Saturday, July 31, 7:00 pm, tickets are $34

Washington, D.C.'s The Back Pages Band has been performing its 60's tribute show, featuring the extraordinary music of "the Golden Decade of Rock", since the early 1970's. Enjoy the music of artists like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen. Take a mind-expanding trip through this magical musical decade and enjoy the music and the band's commentary on artists like The Bee Gees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Animals, Johnny Rivers, The Monkees and more!

Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy

Friday, August 13, 7:30 pm, tickets are $32

What do you get when you combine Elton John and Billy Joel on one stage? A night of Grammy Award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducing magic! Piano Men deliver the excitement that only Billy Joel and Elton John together in concert can create. Broadway veteran Craig A. Meyer and Gregory Scott bring these amazing piano men to life in an unbelievable concert featuring the legendary songs of Billy Joel and Elton John accompanied by the explosive Rocket Band. Hits include: Piano Man, Crocodile Rock, Just the Way You Are, Rocket Man, You May Be Right, Saturday Night's Alright, Movin' Out and many, many more.

Tartan Terrors - a Celtic Invasion

Friday, August 20, 7:30 pm, tickets are $32

The Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humor and stepdance. With a distinctive sound and a proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played big stages across North America, including Market Square, St. John NB, sharing the stage with Scott Helman, The Beaches, and the Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Dunedin, Florida.

The Salt Lick Café Cabaret Series

Casual evening performances in a 75-seat cabaret setting

Admission is $15-$28, wine and beer cash bar and light bites available at small table seating

Milltown Roadshow

Thursdays, July 8 and August 5, 7:00 pm, tickets are $22

Maine Singer/Songwriter Terry Swett leads the Milltown Roadshow for the Deertrees Salt Lick Cabaret Series. The five-piece band is based in and around Bridgton, Maine, features a unique blend of "Americana" music drawn from a variety of genres as well as a selection of well-crafted original songs. The band's diverse repertoire allows it to adapt its performances to a broad audience. With unsurpassed vocal harmonies and strong instrumentation this sometimes thought-provoking, sometimes emotional, and often energetic group of seasoned professionals are sure to deliver a memorable and positive entertainment experience. Terry's songs "My Sweet Maine" is currently being considered for official state recognition as Maine's Song of the 21st Century!

Special Event:

Memorize You Song Cycle

Saturday, August 7, 7:00 pm, tickets are $28, seating is limited

song cy·cle :: noun. A set of related songs, often on a romantic theme, intended to form a single musical entity

Memorize You is an original song cycle written and composed by Gail Phaneuf. The songs spin the story of a husband-and-wife relationship complicated by a younger somebody. This intimate pop musical journey explores the universal experiences of love, betrayal, loss, temptation, passion and growth through three entwined lives. Deertrees Theatre proudly offers the performance as a world premiere production!

Deertrees Theatre is committed to keeping its staff, performing artists and audience safe for in-person events and performances, adhering to official Maine venue guidelines, including staff Covid-19 training and compliance, sanitization, distancing, traffic flow, mask and reduced capacity protocols. All staff, performing artists and crew will be fully vaccinated prior to performances. For complete details on Deertrees' safety guidelines, visit Deertrees Theatre Safety Guidelines.

For more information about Deertrees Theatre, to learn more about its wide variety of performances and programs, or to purchase tickets, visit deertrees-theatre.org.