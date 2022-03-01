DANCING LESSONS Announced At The Public Theatre

The Public Theatre begins the second half of its exciting season with Dancing Lessons, a delightfully unpredictable romantic comedy playing live at the theatre March 11 - 20, or by video on demand March 15-20th

A wonderful combination of comedy and drama, Dancing Lessons tells the story of a science professor and a professional dancer who live solitary lives two floors apart in a New York apartment building. Senga, holed up in her apartment with a serious leg injury that threatens her career and identity, her socially awkward geoscientist neighbor, Ever, unexpectedly knocks on her door in desperate need of a dance lesson. Offering her an absurd amount of money to teach him some moves so he can avoid embarrassing himself at an awards dinner, these two mis-matched souls engage in a series of funny and poignant dance lessons that quickly lead both of them out of their comfort zones.

"Dancing Lessons is the perfect play for this moment in time", says director Janet Mitchko, "and a delightful antidote to the feeling of isolation that so many people have experienced during COVID. It's about two people who have been living very isolated lives who learn how to connect with each other in ways that are both delightful and unpredictable. Charming, touching, funny and life-affirming, you'll find yourself laughing and moved, often in the same moment in this tender-hearted, sweet comedy".

Playing the wounded dancer Senga is Suzannah Herschkowitz. A graduate of the esteemed theatre drama program at Julliard, her recent credits include Coriolanus at The Public Theater in New York, and Detroit '67 at Virginia Stage Company as well as the series The Blacklist and The Last O.G.

Playing her scientific neighbor Ever is Jed Peterson. Jed played the great Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev in the world premier of Nureyev's Eyes and originated the role of Harry "the Hat" in the national tour of CHEERS: Live On Stage. He is a graduate of Moscow Art Theatre School (First American Ensemble), Princeton University, LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts, and the School of American Ballet.

The set for Dancing Lessons is designed by Amber Callahan, lights by Heather Crocker, costumes by Anne Collins, sound by John Morrison and choreography by Adam P. Blais.

NEW THIS SEASON, The Public Theatre will be offering a Video-On-Demand option of Dancing Lessons that will be recorded in front of a live audience that you can watch from home beginning on March 15th.

The Public Theatre is taking its decision to resume live performances very seriously. The safety of everyone is our top priority, and we have upgraded our HVAC system with MERV filters for improved air-handling throughout the theatre that MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL CDC GUIDELINES for air circulation and filtration. For everyone's protection we are REQUIRING: Proof of Vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of performance. Masks must be worn while in the building.

Dancing Lessons is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Oct 11- 20. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on March 19 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets as well as Video on Demand tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.