Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine Issues RFP for Playwrights to Adapt THANK YOU, OMU! for the Stage

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (CMTM) is now accepting proposals from playwrights to adapt Oge Mora’s acclaimed picture book Thank You, Omu! into a theatrical production for young audiences. This new commission will be a centerpiece of CMTM’s 2026–2027 season and aims to celebrate Black and Brown voices in children's literature and theatre.

In collaboration with Indigo Arts Alliance and I’m Your Neighbor Books, this project emerges from the Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival and is rooted in themes of community, belonging, and imagination. CMTM seeks a playwright with a passion for storytelling and a commitment to engaging young audiences through joyful, inclusive, and collaborative theatre.

Project Timeline Highlights

October 2025: Playwright selected, writing begins

January–September 2026: Draft development and workshop readings

February 2027: Full production premiere at CMTM in Portland, Maine

Compensation

Commission Fee: $5,000

Travel: Up to $500 reimbursed

Submission Requirements

Letter of Interest

Resume/CV

Up to two work samples (preferably for young audiences)

Two professional references

Deadline: All proposals must be submitted by August 30, 2025 to hiring@kitetails.org with the subject line "Playwright RFP Submission."

To learn more about the organization, visit www.kitetails.org.