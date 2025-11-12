Adrianna Hicks, Sally Struthers and More to Star in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the and creative for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Directed by Mary Giattino, recreating original choreography by Tony Award Nominee Randy Skinner. Performances begin Wednesday, December 3 for a limited run through December 21, 2025 at The Music Hall.

The cast of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical will star Ashley Day (5th Avenue Theatre’s Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Phil Davis, Grammy Award winner Adrianna Hicks (Broadway’s Some Like It Hot) as Betty Haynes, Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Broadway’s Paradise Square) as Bob Wallace, Jessica Wockenfuss (OP’s 42nd Street) as Judy Haynes, and Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (OP’s Crazy for You) as Martha Watson.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical features Orchestrations by Larry Blank and Vocal and Dance Arrangements by Bruce Pomahac, Music Direction by Jeffrey Campos (OP’s A Little Night Music), Original Scenic Design by Anna Louizos, Original Costume Design by Carrie Robbins, Lighting Design by Rich Latta (OP’s Guys and Dolls), Sound Design by Mike Tracey (Broadway’s The Outsiders), Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Roxanne De Luna (OP’s Titanic), Costume Coordination and additional costumes for Sally Struthers by Molly Walz (OP’s Million Dollar Quartet), and Associate Director / Choreographer Sean Quinn (White Christmas Nat’l Tour). Daniel Everett (OP’s Frozen) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the beloved, timeless film, Irving Berlin’s holiday spectacular returns to The Music Hall. Packed full of dazzling dance numbers, showstopping songs, and actors straight from Broadway, you aren’t going to want to miss this joyful experience.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are thriving after the war with a successful song-and-dance act. With romance in mind, Phil tricks Bob into following two beautiful singing sisters to their upcoming show at a Vermont lodge, which unbeknownst to them is owned by their former army commander. It’s all music, all dancing, and holiday fun for the entire family!