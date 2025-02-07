Cast Set for BECKY'S NEW CAR Presented by Belfast Maskers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Erik Perkins has revealed the cast of "Becky's New Car", the first show in Belfast Maskers' 2025 season. The edgy, fast-paced comedy by Steven Dietz will open March 7th at the Basil Burwell Community Theater.

"I was pleasantly surprised with the turnout for auditions in December," said Perkins, "I had to make some very difficult decisions in filling the roles and could have gone in a number of directions and settled on this great cast that's a mix of actors with whom I'm very familiar, several that I've never worked with-and a couple that are making their Belfast debut."

Playing the titular Becky Foster is Katie Glessner. Her husband Joe is played by Mark Durbin. The role of mysterious-and wealthy-Walter Flood is played by Rob Bywater. Becky's co-worker Steve is played by Eric Sanders. Becky and Joe's son Chris is played by Tom Lott. Walter's daughter Kenni is played by Courtney Hawkins. Completing the cast is Ginger, portrayed by Giz Coughlin.

Maskers' Artistic Director Tucker Atwood is producing the show, and worked with Perkins to put together a creative team of designers. Stage managing is Maci Burgess, Christopher Moore is the set designer, Jay Rosenberg is the sound designer, and Zafra Whitcomb is designing the lights.

Rehearsals are well underway for the production, which will be performed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 PM with 2 PM matinees on Saturdays and Sundays from March 7th through the 16th. There is a discounted Preview Night performance on Thursday, March 6th. "Becky's New Car" will be followed in April by the intriguing "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" and then a Maine Playwrights One Act Festival in June. Submissions are now open for the One Act Festival; visit http://BelfastMaskers.com for more information about that, the rest of the 2025 season, and to purchase tickets for "Becky's New Car".

