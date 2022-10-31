BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Return to Ogunquit Playhouse in May 2023
Beautiful features over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and more.
Ogunquit Playhouse has announced a 5-week return engagement of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 11-June 10) as the bonus opening act for their 2023 season. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 1. "This show saw such a tremendous audience response late this season, we couldn't help but bring it back," said Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. "While our official 2023 Season 4-show lineup won't be announced until January 9, we wanted to make this very special gift available to audiences for the holiday season."
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry," Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.
Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and the story you'll never forget. Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical received seven nominations for the 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 2,416 performances.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Orchestrations, music and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell. Additional Music Arrangements are by Jason Howland. Additional music is by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Milton Ager, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler. Additional lyrics are by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Jack Yellen, Toni Stern, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 1 online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, and by phone (Monday-Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm ET) at 207.646.5511. With The Playhouse closed for the season, there are no walk-up sales.
About Ogunquit Playhouse
For 91 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experience. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world.
