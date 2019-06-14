Auditions Scheduled For AMERICAN DREAMS In Norway At The UU

Come and audition for "American Dreams" by Maine playwright Linda Britt. American Dreams: Immigration Stories features monologues based on the experiences of immigrants from multiple countries, told in their own voices. The stories focus on different aspects of immigration, from the motives of those who undertook the journey, to the difficulties in the crossing, to their experiences in the United States.

One true-to-life account features an immigrant who was a refugee from war-torn Syria. Another narrative tells the story of a Cuban immigrant who came by boat in the 1980s. Yet another character, from France, won the diversity lottery. No two stories are the same; no two immigrants had the same experience.

Britt's plays have been performed in Maine with Out of the Box Theater Company, Community Little Theatre, Freeport Community Players, and the Stonington Opera House, as well as in California, Washington State, Massachusetts and New York.Auditions will be June 26 from 6-7:30 and June 30 from 2-4 at the First Universalist Church (UU) at 497 Main Street in Norway. The show is a staged reading, so there will be very few rehearsals and no memorization necessary. Performances will be on August 10, 2019. FMI, or if you can not make the set audition times, please contact the director, Joanne, at jandpcosmac@gmail.com.





