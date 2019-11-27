8 days of Fringe are Coming to Mad Horse

Take a break from the holiday hubbub and delight in the creative genius of Fringe! Join Mad Horse Theatre as they partner with PortFringe to present eight days of some of our favorite Fringe shows from this past year. 8 Days of Fringe runs December 5th- 15th. Each show will feature 2-3 Fringe performances.

Here's a link to the show schedule:

http://www.madhorse.com/special-events



Performances are 7:30 on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00 and 7:30.



You can catch one show for $18.00 or get Fringe Flex passes: 2 tickets for $30, 3 tickets for $40 or 4 tickets for $50. All ticket sales support Mad Horse and PortFringe artists. Revel in the holiday season with a little Fringe!





