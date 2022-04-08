'World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show' Brit Floyd Comes To Overture Hall, April 18

The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more... including the iconic song Echoes performed "note-for-note" in its entirety. You'll "wish you were here" when Brit Floyd: World Tour 2022 comes to Overture Hall on Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($38.50-59) are available at overture.org.

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," returns to the stage in 2022 to perform its brand-new production, including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show-stopping, 23-minute "note-for-note" performance of the iconic era-defining song Echoes, written 50 years ago, from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, the Brit Floyd show has circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Lose Angeles; and "The Showplace of the Nation," NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show, faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million-dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

Please view our health and safety policies at overture.org/health. Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.