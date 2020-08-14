Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Will Perform Two Concerts on the Square

The concerts will be broadcasted online as well.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will finally perform LIVE together for two nights of Concerts on the Square, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, at Breese Stevens Field. The concerts will be broadcasted so that you can Get Closer to the Music, wherever you are. #COSEverywhere.

Choose to enjoy the performances streamed at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond Drive-In or at home via WCO Live. Plus, the music will live-stream over 89.9 WORT FM!

Don't miss the Pre-Concert Special, 5-6 p.m., hosted by Tim Sauers, VP of Programming & Community Engagement at Overture Center for the Arts. Listen via 89.9 WORT FM, before each show.

For more details and WCO's complete health and safety plan, click here.

