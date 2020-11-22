Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Announces Winter Chamber Series

While full orchestras remain sidelined, the WCO is excited to present the Winter Chamber Series. This new series will feature chamber works for multiple ensembles ranging from trios to octets, showcasing the versatility and caliber of the WCO's 34 world-class musicians.

You're invited to enjoy the four-concert series from the comfort of your own home.

All programs will be 60-75 minutes in length, with not only music but also stories from the WCO's own musicians on their journey to becoming professional musicians. Also included is a pre-concert talk with Maestro Andrew Sewell and Norman Gilliland, as well as a post-concert reflection with musicians of the WCO.

"We continue to believe that it's our responsibility to provide uplifting, high-quality music during a time when so many things in everyone's lives are upside down. While it hurt to cancel the Masterworks Series, the new Winter Chamber Series is going to give the community a chance to experience our music - and musicians - in an entirely new way." - Joe Loehnis, WCO CEO

Learn more at https://wcoconcerts.org/concerts-tickets/winter-chamber-series

