Two Jerry Awards Recipients Advance to NYC For the 2022 Jimmy Awards

Congratulations to Brendan Moore, a senior at Oregon High School, and Catherine Gernetzke, a junior at St Ambrose Academy, who will represent Overture Center's Jerry Awards program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), The Jimmy Awards. They will also be part of the Jerry Awards showcase at Overture Center on Sunday, June 12.

Brendan Moore | Senior at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis.

Received two "Outstanding Lead Performance" Jerry Awards this year:

- Nick Bottom in Something Rotten! (Verona Area Community Theatre)

- Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (Oregon High School)

Catherine Gernetzke | Junior at St. Ambrose Academy in Madison, Wis.

Received one "Outstanding Lead Performance" Jerry Awards this year:

- Millie in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (St. Ambrose Academy)

The 13th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Jimmy Awards return to an in-person event for the first time in three years and will take place at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets for the Jimmy Awards start at $55 and are available by visiting Ticketmaster.com.



The 2022 Jimmy Awards ceremony will include 92 participants making their debut on a Broadway stage when they perform in an unforgettable talent showcase. During this event, a panel of judges will select two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

At this year's Jimmy Awards, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on two teachers, who during the previous year guided their students with support and inspiration that ultimately led them to win the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Jerry Awards: Overture Center's Jerry Awards, one of Wisconsin's high school musical awards programs, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009/10 school year as the Tommy Awards and was renamed in 2017/18 season to the Jerry Awards after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi. Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 high schools in 30 counties around the state providing valuable feedback. The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools.

The Jerry Awards are sponsored by Old National Bank, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and American Girl's

Fund for Children with additional support by Katie Dowling-Marcus & Ben Marcus and contributions to Overture Center.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.