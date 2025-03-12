The Shamrock Tenors Come to Overture This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shamrock Tenors are set to light up Overture Hall as part of their inaugural North American tour. After selling out venues from Belfast's Grand Opera House to Birmingham Symphony Hall and performing for 20,000 fans at London's Trafalgar Square, the tenors are thrilled to be making a stop in Madison on Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$55 and are available online now.

Special promotion: Buy one ticket, get another for free! Use promo code SHAMROCK50 at checkout. Some exclusions apply. Not valid on prior sales. Sale goes through March 26.

Featuring performers from London's West End productions like “Les Misérables” and Northern Ireland's finest multi-instrumentalists, the Shamrock Tenors embody Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage.

Jimmy Johnston, TOM BRANDON, Matthew Campbell, Raymond Walsh and Jack Walsh bring fresh energy to Irish music, performing beloved classics like "Danny Boy" "Whiskey in the Jar" "The Parting Glass” and "Wild Rover” in stunning five-part harmony. With a mix of Irish charm, stellar vocals and electrifying multi-instrumental performances, audiences of all ages will experience the Emerald Isle like never before.

The Shamrock Tenors have achieved rapid success both at home and globally. Highlights from their breakthrough year include headlining the BBC's St. Patrick's Day coverage and selling out their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Their music has enchanted over eight million viewers online, and their first two singles rocketed to #1 on the iTunes World Music Charts. Their debut PBS special, filmed live and nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Society Award, is a visual and auditory feast. Supported by Tourism Ireland and Titanic Belfast, the Shamrock Tenors are redefining Irish music for a global audience.

