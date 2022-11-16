THE MAGNANIMOUS LOVER & THE CRITICS to Debut In Wisconsin This Month at Falconbridge Players
St. John Ervine was one of the most celebrated and prolific playwrights and novelists of his time, as well as an extremely influential drama critic.
Two classic plays by a key figure of the Irish literary renaissance of the early 20th century make their Wisconsin debut when Falconbridge Players presents Critics and Lovers on November 29th at Arts + Literature Laboratory in Madison.
St. John Ervine was one of the most celebrated and prolific playwrights and novelists of his time, as well as an extremely influential drama critic. In America his works are less well-known than those of peers like George Bernard Shaw and Oscar Wilde, but his wit and willingness to tackle tough topics make him equally worthy of attention.
The presentation consists of staged readings of two short plays:
The Magnanimous Lover: Henry abandoned Maggie ten years ago when she needed him most. Now wealthy, established, and more than a little pious, he offers to right his wrongs. Will Maggie stand up for herself--and at what cost?
The Critics: Some contemporary critics did not appreciate the difficult themes and bold choices of The Magnanimous Lover, and said so in scathing reviews. Completely willing to escalate the war of words, Ervine turned around and parodied these same critics, turning their own phrases against them in a comedy about a night out at the theater with four bumbling would-be experts.
Critics and Lovers is presented free of charge at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. in Madison. Reservations for guaranteed seating are available on Eventbrite.
Featuring the onstage talents of Donavon Armbruster, Zach Bigelow, Joseph Lutz, Michelle Sawyer, Julia Verstraete, Max Ducey, Laura Kochanowski, Christian Neuhaus, Lydia Salus, and Jason Summerlott.
