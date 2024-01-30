Strollers' Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in February

Starring Stephanie Monday as Mother Courage, directed by Julia Houck. Runs through February 28 at The Bartell Theatre.
by Bertolt Brecht, translation by David Hare will open Friday, February 9 on the Evjue stage at The Bartell Theatre. This Strollers' Theatre production is multi-media, and moves from the 17th Century to today in an examination of America's complicity in global war.
Starring Stephanie Monday as Mother Courage, the show is directed by Julia Houck with video by Ben Barlow and a set design by Dillon Sheehan. This production is sponsored by WORT 89.9FM. Runs through February 28.
Tickets at www.bartelltheatre.org.
